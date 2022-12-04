As Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors Swirl, SNL’s Chloe Fineman Weighs In On The Comedian’s Appeal

Pete Davidson is rumored to be involved in another relationship with a high-profile celebrity, a few months after the actor ended his romance with Kim Kardashian . The former Saturday Night Live cast member has been connected to actress and model Emily Ratajkowski , reigniting the general public’s fascination with his love life. Many have weighed in with theories about why Davidson is so popular with the ladies, and now his former SNL colleague Chloe Fineman has thrown in her two cents.

Among the celebrities who have been attached to Pete Davidson over the years, along with Kim Kardashian , are Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Cazzie David. HIs sense of humor, charm and even the size of his package have been thrown out as reasons for his popularity, and Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman told Page Six she gets the appeal. In her words:

I’ve worked and chatted with him. I find him deeply charming. And I remember my first year [on Saturday Night Live], going to all my girlfriends and being like, ‘I get it.'

Chloe Fineman says she can understand what attracts women to Pete Davidson, since he is apparently “deeply charming.” She told the trade that she has friends who have dated the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor, and they’ve reported back “nice things.” Davidson joined SNL in 2014, with Fineman coming on in 2019. The two have appeared in sketches together, including one where he played the Beast to Fineman’s Disney princess Belle (which did not have the same result as when he was Aladdin to Kim Kardashian’s Jasmine ).

Kaley Cuoco has credited Pete Davidson’s generosity for why so many are attracted to him, calling her Meet Cute co-star “just a really sweet human being.” Ben Stiller echoed those thoughts , saying in February that the actor is full of charisma and is “really funny.” Jay Pharoah, however, reportedly heard it straight from the horse’s mouth, saying that Davidson told him his “endowment” is his “something in the sauce.”

Whatever it is, Emily Ratajkowski seems to be the latest woman to catch Pete Davidson’s eye, as they apparently spent his 29th birthday together and sat courtside at a New York Knicks game in late November.

I guess we can put away any hopes of a reconciliation with Kim Kardashian, despite the reports that he had been showing support for her amid Kanye West’s recent controversies. Sources say the Hulu reality star is not bothered by Pete Davidson’s new relationship , because she knew that they were over, and she just wants everyone to be happy.

As things appear to be progressing just fine in the romance department, Pete Davidson reportedly experienced some drama on the set of his upcoming Peacock series Bupkis . According to insiders, the actor was asked to take some time away from the production of the comedy that is said to be a fictionalized version of his life, after reports that he had a meltdown on set.