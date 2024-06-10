Fans Thought Kim Kardashian Was Channeling Kris Jenner For Her American Horror Story Role. Turns Out, It Was Another Family Member

There were some strong opinions when Kim Kardashian made her acting debut last year on American Horror Story: Delicate. While not everyone was impressed , the reality star garnered enough positive feedback for her portrayal of witchy publicist Siobhan Corbyn that she’s now got several coals in the Hollywood fire . The role seemed tailor-made for Kardashian, too, as Siobhan was dripping with momager Kris Jenner vibes. However, it turns out Kim had drawn her inspiration from a different member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty — her older sister Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian talked all things Ryan Murphy when she sat down with Chloë Sevigny for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, even giving her opinion on David Schwimmer’s portrayal of her dad Robert Kardashian Sr. on The People v. O.J. Simpson. When it came to her own performance on AHS’ 12th season, it wasn’t her mother who informed Kim’s acting choices, but rather, Kourtney Kardashian. Kim said:

It’s funny, I was really channeling my sister Kourtney and someone that I work with. And everyone, when it came out, they were like, ‘That is Kris Jenner all the way.’ And I was like, ‘I guess I had that preparation already, but it’s not what I was thinking.’ But I so see it now.

It seemed like a no-brainer. Kim Kardashian played Siobhan Corbyn as a P.R. machine, unwilling to take no for an answer, ready to go to any lengths to let Emma Roberts’ Anna Victoria Alcott know that she was “doing amazing, sweetie!” Siobhan was also harboring a few secrets of her own, so it’s no surprise that reviews of the American Horror Story: Delicate premiere said Kim was the perfect choice for the Kris Jenner homage.

Kim Kardashian said in hindsight she understands why everyone saw her mom in that performance, but looking back even at her very first scene, it’s not that hard to see shades of Kourtney Kardashian there too. The delivery of her vulgar first line, followed by the exasperated realization that, “It’s exhausting being better than everyone,” could definitely be an attitude that Kim’s seen in her older sister, particularly during the fiery fight we saw play out on The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ).

American Horror Story was Kim Kardashian’s first time working with Ryan Murphy, but it won’t be her last. In December, Murphy received a series commitment from Hulu for an as-yet-untitled legal drama starring Kim Kardashian as a powerful divorce attorney. This time around she’ll be looking outside her family for inspiration, though her muse is someone she’s still pretty close to. She told Chloë Sevigny:

I’m going to be playing a lawyer, a high-powered divorce attorney. I will be channeling Laura Wasser, if that resonates with anybody.

Divorce attorney to the stars Laura Wasser has worked with Kim Kardashian to end two of her three marriages, so it will be interesting to see how the reality TV queen pulls from those experiences in that role. In the meantime, you can stream American Horror Story and The Kardashians on Hulu, and be sure to see what else is new and coming soon to Hulu .