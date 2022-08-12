How John Stamos Paid Sweet Tribute To Full House Co-Star Bob Saget During A Beach Boys Concert

John Stamos’ relationship with The Beach Boys goes back to the 1980s, when the actor was still on General Hospital, but many fans became aware of the musical connection when the “Kokomo” singers appeared as Uncle Jesse’s friends in multiple episodes of Full House. That’s also how far back Stamos' friendship went with his co-star on the sitcom, Bob Saget, and he’s been honoring “America’s dad” every chance he gets since Saget died in January at the age of 65 . Most recently, the Beach Boys helped their longtime friend pay tribute to the late comedian at the “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” concert on August 7.

Jesse Katsopolis may have been singing to his wife Becky (Lori Loughlin) at their wedding when he first performed the Beach Boys song “Forever” on Full House in 1991, but the lyrics sure struck a sob-worthy chord when John Stamos sang them as a tribute to Bob Saget. Check out one concertgoer’s video from the performance:

John Stamos performed with The Beach Boys last night, and he paid tribute to Bob Saget with “Forever” from Full House. When I tell you I SOBBED. 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/5fTfBmQjGWAugust 8, 2022 See more

Bob Saget, the man who was as famous for playing saccharine-sweet Danny Tanner on Full House as he was for his raunchy stand-up comedy, passed away unexpectedly on January 9 after suffering a head trauma . Which made it all the more heartbreaking to see clips from his and John Stamos’ time together on the ABC sitcom playing on the screen during the performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

John Stamos has been keeping his on-screen brother-in-law’s memory alive through stories and tributes, with a slightly vulgar eulogy at Bob Saget’s funeral , and by co-hosting a star-studded memorial, which became Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (available to Netflix subscribers ). He and the rest of the Full House family have been vocal about the love their former co-star had for his friends and his life and his family, which really just makes the Beach Boys song about doing anything possible to make someone laugh and fill their heart with joy all the more heart-wrenching.

The Big Shot actor shared a re-post from a concert attendee to his own Instagram that showed him playing drums and singing on stage with The Beach Boys , as the crowd danced and sang along to their hits. Check out John Stamos’ post:

Playing music was a passion that John Stamos and Bob Saget shared, so much so that as Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo prepared to move out of the home she’d shared with her husband, she gifted the Uncle Jesse actor with a special memento — Rizzo gave Bob Saget’s guitar to Stamos , paying homage to all the times they had played music together.

It’s so sweet that so much love still exists for the comedian, and how Bob Saget’s loved ones continue to honor his memory. Candace Cameron Bure and John Mayer each even created sweatshirts in his honor , with proceeds going to the Scleroderma Research Foundation , which was a cause close to Saget’s heart.