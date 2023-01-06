After not being broadcast in 2022 (and taking place later than usual the year before), the Golden Globe Awards Ceremony will be back on the air (and streaming) this year, with a highly-anticipated show celebrating the best and brightest in film and TV from the past year. The ceremony, which is right around the corner, is slated to take place Tuesday, January 10, 2023 (yes, it’s actually on a Tuesday), so now is a good time to make your plans for watching the 80th annual ceremony.

But, before you go clearing your schedule and make plans for what kind of take-out you’ll be eating in front of your TV (or computer, or phone), there are a few things you need to know, like when exactly does the show air and how to watch the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on TV and streaming. Well, don’t worry, because we have you covered for both of those, as well as when it comes to information on the host and all the celebrities set to present all the 2023 Golden Globe nominees .

When Does The 2023 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony Air?

If you want to watch the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hand out a couple dozen trophies to the best actors, actresses, directors, and screenwriters in film and TV at the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony, you need to make sure you are ready to go at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January, 10, 2023, the official start time of the broadcast. Just like in years past (not including 2022), the ceremony will be shown live on NBC, as the network announced in September 2022.

How To Watch The 80th Golden Globe Awards Streaming

With popular streaming services like HBO Max (14), Netflix (14), Hulu (10) at the top of the pack in total number of nominations, it only makes sense you will be able to watch the 2023 Golden Globe Awards streaming the same time the ceremony is broadcast on TV. And, because the show is being shown on NBC, it should come as no surprise that anyone with a Peacock Premium subscription will be able to watch the ceremony with little to no trouble at all.

Stream the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

Who Is Hosting The 2023 Golden Globe Awards?

In recent years, comedians like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, and Ricky Gervais (a five-timer) have hosted the Golden Globe Awards, and this year, another name will join that list: Jerrod Carmichael. In December 2022, the Golden Globes announced that the talented comedian and actor would be taking on hosting duties, capping a landmark year for Carmichael, who hosted Saturday Night Live after coming out during his HBO standup special , Rothaniel.

Who Is Scheduled To Appear At The 80th Golden Globe Awards Ceremony?

What would an awards show be without dozens of celebrities appearing throughout the broadcast to either present the various awards or receive lifetime achievement honors? Luckily, we won’t have that issue this year, as the 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony is full of A-listers set to appear in varying capacities. In January 2023, the Golden Globes announced the first round of celebrity guests, including the following: Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino, and Tracy Morgan.

Also set to appear are Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy, who have been named the 2023 recipients of the Cecil B. deMille Award and Carol Burnett Award, respectively.