‘I Make It Fun.’ Snoop Dogg Opens Up About His Favorite Part Of The Voice, And I Love The Ritual He Started With The Other Coaches

We’re only halfway through The Voice Season 28, and already it’s been such an emotional rollercoaster. From a surprise marriage proposal to Reba McEntire breaking down over the death of her stepson Brandon Blackstock, these superstars have bonded through the highs and lows. It turns out Snoop Dogg has been a big part of fostering that family atmosphere, and I love that he initiated a pre-show ritual for all of The Voice coaches.

The Knockout round is underway on the 2025 TV schedule, and it’s pretty obvious how important the familial side of The Voice is to the rapper. He regularly refers to his team as his “family,” and calls individual members “niece” and “nephew.” Snoop Dogg told NBC that relationship-building is the most important part of the experience, saying:

I love the family side of The Voice, that’s what I love about being here. The family between the coaches and the family that you make when you build your team. Family with the crew, with the people that’s just here every day. I make it fun wherever I work.

I’m sure that fact was never in doubt. The chemistry amongst the coaches — which started to develop back in Season 26, when Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé first worked together — definitely comes across as genuine on the screen. That may be due, in part, to the pre-show ritual they have, as McEntire told People:

What I love about the three that I’m with, we say our prayer before we go in. Snoop instigated that.

I think that’s such a sweet tradition to have, and I can see how it would help to strengthen the bond they have with each other.

Michael Bublé also hasn’t been shy about singing Snoop Dogg’s praises. He called the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist a “sweetie pie” and recalled how Snoop bonded with his daughter after learning that their kindergarten class listened to his affirmations. While the Canadian crooner agrees the D-O-double G makes The Voice a fun place to work, Bublé is also touched by how important the artists are to him. He said on Sunday TODAY:

We die laughing. It’s funny, because people don’t know Snoop, but this guy’s such a beaut, man. He cries more than Reba. And you know what’s funny? After that first season, and he’ll never say this to you, but he hired them [his team members].

We’ve seen Blake Shelton give opportunities to his former team members, Michael Bublé producing his champion’s upcoming album and Kelsea Ballerini handing out her phone number to contestants, and now there’s Snoop Dogg, who has put at least some of his Season 26 contestants on his payroll.

It’s clear that having the West Coast rapper on the NBC singing competition has been a delight for his fellow coaches, and fans seem to love him just as much. It would be nice to see him pull out a win this season, but it kind of feels like joining Team Snoop is already a pretty big W for the artists.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tune in to see how Season 28 plays out, with Knockouts resuming at 9 p.m. ET Monday, November 3, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.