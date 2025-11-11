One Thing Diddy Now Reportedly Has In Common With Todd Chrisley Amid His Prison Stint

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison stint has begun, as the 55-year-old music mogul is now serving time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. In the time since Combs was transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center, reports have surfaced and include alleged details about his exploits behind bars. Combs is now reportedly keeping busy in a myriad of ways and, most recently, it’s been reported that he’s been assigned a new job in the penitentiary. And, ironically, because of this, Diddy now has something in common with Todd Chrisley.

What New Job Is Diddy Now Holding Down In Prison?

Earlier this month, it was reported that Diddy was tasked with laundry duty at Fort Dix, which was said to be a relatively standard responsibility entrusted to inmates. It would seem the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper is now putting his skills to use in the prison’s chapel. Diddy’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, spoke to CBS News and revealed that the music maven is now working as a chaplain’s assistant. Engelmayer shared comments on how the performer is feeling about his new position:

He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding.

CBS spoke to an ex-prison commissioner, who shed light on some of the duties that someone in Combs’ position typically performs. While tasks can vary, a chaplain’s assistant will keep the library organized, tidy up the area and oversee record-keeping. It seems there are also other perks to this position, as a veteran corrections officer also says the library is one of the few places in which prisoners can congregate at their leisure. Also, inmates who work there have access to air conditioning and food amid religious services.

By all accounts, a job like this could provide stability for Diddy, who’s been advised by imprisoned record producer Suge Knight to keep his nose clean while in prison. Interestingly, Diddy isn’t the only public figure to have taken on duties in a prison chapel while serving time. That was also the case for reality TV star Todd Chrisley.

How Was Todd Chrisley’s Stint Working In A Prison Chapel?

The now-56-year-old patriarch of the Chrisley family was found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more – alongside his wife, Julie – in 2022, with both reporting to their respective penitentiaries in early 2023. Ultimately, Todd was ordered to serve his seven-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp in Florida. It was reported in 2024 that Todd had begun working in the FPC’s chapel, though it was also reported that he’d been fired from the job. At the time, it was said that Todd was “disappointed and emotionally offended.”

After Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Trump this past May, the former provided some clarity regarding his prison-based duty. Todd quipped that he didn’t actually contribute any form of labor to the prison, yet he did reiterate that he worked at the chapel. In fact, Todd even called out a social media user who claimed he didn’t have a chaplain-adjacent job to begin with. The Chrisley Knows Best alum went on to say that person “shouldn’t be lying on God’s helpers.”

In Sean Combs’ case, he’ll have even more to do than just work in the chapel and do other inmates’ laundry. Despite recent rumors that Combs consumed alcohol while in prison, he’s currently taking part in the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP). That 9-12 month program will assist him with his substance abuse issues and will give him the opportunity to shorten his four-year sentence. How he’ll fare in the program remains to be seen, which is the same that can be said for whether he’ll settle into his chapel role like Todd Chrisley.