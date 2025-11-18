‘It Makes Me Sick!’ See The Voice Performance That Made Niall Horan Ill, Had Snoop Dropping Bars And Made Michael Bublé Declare A New Frontrunner

Spoiler alert! This story reveals some results from The Voice’s November 17 episode, which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription if you haven’t seen it.

The Voice Season 28 is rolling right along, with the coaches coming close to finding the four artists they’ll carry with them into the Playoffs. In fact, Michael Bublé’s team completed its time in the Knockouts on November 17, and one artist in particular really embraced the moment. Jazz McKenzie was declared the frontrunner of the competition by her coach, but it wasn’t just him. See the performance that had Snoop Dogg rapping and made Niall Horan feel sick.

The season of The Voice currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule has seen some unbelievable talent, and I’ll be the first to admit that I change my tune every week about who’s going to win Season 28. A couple of weeks ago, viewers basically agreed it would be Team Niall’s Aiden Ross, and before that I was super bummed that Niall Horan sent Camille Tredoux home on a song outside of her wheelhouse. Honestly, there are others I like, but this night was all about Jazz McKenzie’s cover of Smokey Robinson's “Cruisin’”:

Teo Ramdel and Jazz McKenzie Rock Out with Electrifying Performances | The Voice Knockouts | NBC - YouTube Watch On

It’s not hard to see why Jazz McKenzie was a Four-Chair Turn in the Blind Auditions, is it? The Voice coaches didn’t forget that fact, either, and it doesn’t sound like their passion for her has diminished during her time on Team Bublé. Snoop Dogg drew laughs when he couldn’t help but start rapping during his critique, saying:

Jazz, you are an exceptional vocalist. You know you wrong for doing Smokey Robinson’s song like that. I mean, you rewrote it. You was devoted and quoted. And that is noted. Michael Bublé, it’s Jazz.

Snoop rarely reveals who he would choose as the winner of any battle outside of his own team, so the fact that he told his fellow coach to pick the 31-year-old from Alabama is something in and of itself.

Niall Horan weighed in with high praise of his own, and if not for that sweet, Irish accent, it might have sounded like he was mad when he said:

Jazz, you’re arguably the best singer in the show. It’s amazing that you can do what you can do so effortlessly. You don’t even look like you’re trying at all. It makes me sick! It’s not fair!

Reba McEntire agreed the artist is “unbelievable” and said she’s been in awe of her talent from the beginning. As for her coach, Michael Bublé simply told Jazz McKenzie that “God’s light radiates through you.”

After making it official and sending her through to the Playoffs, Michael Bublé said in an interview:

I think Jazz might be one of the greatest singers that I’ve heard in a long time. She has a massive range. She has power. I think that Jazz could be a frontrunner for winning this competition.

I agree, she’s definitely up there! Next Monday we’ll see the final three Knockouts, including who Snoop Dogg chooses for his Mic Drop, but will we have yet another new favorite? Tune in at 9 p.m. ET November 24 on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.