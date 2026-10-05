Devens' Kids Were Not Happy About His BB Finale Choice, And They Made It Clear To Him And Drew
Needless to say, Jack and Juju were not thrilled.
Rick Devens spent nearly three months in the Big Brother house, but it was worth it, given he became the victor of Season 28. With that, Devens had the privilege of bringing that grand prize money back home to his wife and kids. He was thrilled to see them, but as he revealed to CinemaBlend, they had mixed feelings after seeing him evict Drew Campbell during the finale.
CinemaBlend caught up with Devens after his big win, and after asking why he wouldn't say Big Brother was better than Survivor, I asked what it was like seeing his family for the first time in months. He confirmed it was great to see his children, Jack and Juju, as well as his wife, Becca, yet he was surprised to learn why his kids were so emotional:
Devens originally planned to take Drew to the Final Two with him on Big Brother's finale night, but a last-minute pitch from Taylor Brown caused him to reconsider. He felt like he could beat Drew, but he felt even more sure that he could beat Taylor. Devens had to make a move to win Big BB, so he cut Drew and evicted him ahead of the final vote.
Despite the clear look of devastation on his face, Drew agreed that Devens made the right move to Julie Chen Moonves upon his exit. Later on, Drew spoke to PauseRewind about his eviction and revealed the sweet moment he had with Devens' son upon his exit:
That's amazing to hear, and now that he's an honorary Devens, perhaps Drew can use that to get on another celebrated CBS series? I know so many people are pitching a Dee Valladares and Devens pairing up for The Amazing Race, but I'd prefer to see Drew and Devens instead.
It's also great to see there are no hard feelings between Drew and Devens after the game. Big Brother has some pretty famous feuds amongst Houseguests, and we've seen close allies have a fallout thanks to a move made in the finale. Nicole Franzel famously unfollowed Cody Calafiore after her eviction in Season 22, after they had a game relationship similar to that of Drew and Devens.
A more recent example would be the ongoing feud between Morgan Pope and Big Brother 27 winner Ashley Hollis. The two former Houseguests seemed to like each other during the game but have since publicly thrown insults at each other ever since Ashley cut Morgan and took Vince Panaro to the Final Two instead. Thankfully, we haven't seen anything like that with Drew and Devens.
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Big Brother is renewed for another two seasons, and with Legends of the game feeling some type of way about Devens winning, it may be time for another all-stars season. I'd be down to see it with all the new Houseguests I've grown to love, with a couple of them being featured on the 2026 TV schedule. The only question is, would it be too soon for Drew, Dee and Devens to return?
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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