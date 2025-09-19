James Gunn Just Showed Up On Big Brother, And Made A Surprising Offer To Julie Chen Moonves I Really Hope Happens

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother episode that aired on Thursday, September 18th. Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

It was a wild night of Big Brother, with a double eviction sending two people to the jury house, and one of the biggest directors in Hollywood gracing the stage. While James Gunn was sad to see Lauren Domingue head to the jury house (no comment on Kelley Jorgensen), it didn't stop him from making an offer to Julie Chen Moonves that I would love to see happen.

As we all continue to watch Big Brother online via the live feeds and await Gunn's guest-star appearance on BB Unlocked on Friday, I'm looking ahead to the postseason. Not because I want this season to be over, but because I'm eager to see if we end up getting to see JCM on the set of Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

James Gunn Hinted At Offering Julie Chen Moonves A Role In Superman: Man Of Tomorrow

For those out of the loop, James Gunn appeared on Big Brother's live eviction night because he's the next superfan celebrity guest to guest-host on BB Unlocked. The DC "mastermind" told Julie he's been watching since Season 1, and listed Seasons 2, 6, 16, and 24 among his favorite seasons. Julie Chen Moonves was impressed that he's been a fan since the very start, and so was I, considering most hardcore fans admit it's one of the worst seasons to watch.

Big Brother rolled out the red carpet for James Gunn and even had a special treat for him. The director was tickled when he saw a BB Comic of Julie as the Chenbot, and when she joked that her schedule is open after the season ends, he said something I didn't see coming:

I love it. Yeah. We gotta put you in Man of Tomorrow! We gotta get you in there!

This is quite an offer to throw out there, considering it's one of the most-anticipated upcoming superhero movies. It's possible that he was joking, but as a diehard Big Brother fan, I know just how passionate other big fans can be about the show. I genuinely believe that if Moonves is legitimately interested in appearing in the movie, Gunn will find a way to get her in there.

(Image credit: The CW)

Julie Chen Moonves Was In Supergirl

If Julie Chen Moonves does pop up in the DC world, it wouldn't be the first time. The host had a cameo role in Season 1 of Supergirl, back when it was still on CBS. Those with a Netflix subscription can find her part in Episode 16, in which she and the rest of the women of The Talk interview Cat Grant.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

Why I Need To See This Happen

I need to see Julie Chen Moonves in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, if only because of all that just occurred on the live eviction of Big Brother. Imagine watching the movie two years from now, seeing the hostess, and knowing it was likely the direct result of his appearing on the show during a live eviction episode in Season 27.

Plus, once Julie gets in the door, I feel like it's fair game for James Gunn to start casting all of his favorite Big Brother players in random roles in his movies. Imagine the bragging rights BB fans would have if their host got in an actual DC movie! Jeff Probst may have an offer to appear in The White Lotus, but Ms. Julie Chen Moonves is a name worthy of the biggest summer blockbusters. It would be nice to get a win over the Survivor fans for once, if nothing else, as far as I'm concerned.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see if anything happens, and tune in alongside James Gunn to see how the rest of Big Brother Season 27 plays out. A new episode is coming to CBS on Sunday, September 21st at 10:00 p.m. ET.