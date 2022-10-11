Jennifer Aniston Shares Cute Pics From The Set Of The Morning Show, Gets Fun Responses From Reese Witherspoon And Jeremy Renner

Even though we still have to wait a while to watch Season 3 of The Morning Show, at least Jennifer Aniston is giving us a little sneak peek into the highly anticipated season of one of Apple TV+’s best shows . The actress, along with her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and the newest addition Jon Hamm started filming last summer and are now officially about halfway through the shoot. Aniston celebrated the halfway mark with an adorable photo dump, and a few celebrities posted fun comments on it.

The actress's little collection of photos and videos show the behind-the-scenes of the new season of The Morning Show, and even though the show itself is pretty serious, the Friends actress seems to be having a great time. Check it out:

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Honestly, I find this whole post to be one big mood. The first photo of Aniston in the driving goggles and the helmet is adorable, I love that the goggles are a little too big for her face. Another personal favorite of the post is the video of Aniston getting her feet washed in the sink. It almost acts as a silly PSA to always remember to put on lotion before you get a spray tan. I also think that the final photo is so relatable. Aniston is relaxing on two chairs pushed together to make a couch. She appears to be sleeping in full costume, except for the slippers. Overall, this is such a fun and silly photo dump of Season 3 so far, and it makes me excited to watch the new season.

Then, if you scroll a bit further down past the caption, the comments only add to the fun. The other star of The Morning Show Reese Witherspoon commented:

Wait ... are we really??? 🤪

That’s right Reese, time flies when you’re having fun, and if this post is indicative of anything, it seems like they are having a blast.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner commented:

Still not halfway through Jen 😂.

I think the Hawkeye actor was really stuck on the “almost” part, rather than the halfway part. He’s probably right, Aniston is not just one of the stars, she’s also an executive producer so there will still be lots of work to do after the shoot is over.

We don’t know much about what Season 3 will be about, but we do know of one big change. The show has a new showrunner this season. Charlotte Stoudt will be taking the reigns, she has experience on Fosse/Verdon, Homeland and House of Cards, so jumping into the broadcast news drama seems like a great fit for her. I’m sure Aniston and Witherspoon, who are both EPs and have been the stars of the show since day one, are helping her out too.

I’d assume Season 3 will deal with a hot topic that is relevant to today’s news. Especially with Season 1 focusing on a Me Too story, and Season 2 dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, it seems like Season 3 will follow suit focusing on current events. As Heidi Venable wrote, the ending of Season 2 opens up a lot of possibilities for Season 3, and with the news constantly changing the big topic for the year could be just about anything.