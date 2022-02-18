Katee Sackhoff Responds After Being In A Jeopardy Clue (That Shockingly Wasn’t BSG-Oriented)

If you’ve been a sci-fi fan any time in the last decade or two, chances are you’ve seen Katee Sackhoff grace your screen in one way or another. As one of the queens of the genre, Sackhoff has played a number of roles that explore the realm of space. While her biggest role in the genre is that of Starbuck in the Battlestar Galactica franchise, it’s one of her newer sci-fi roles that has her excited to be featured in a new Jeopardy clue: Niko in Netflix’s Another Life.

In a recent episode of Jeopardy, contestants were asked about how Katee Sackhoff saved her Another Life crew, and the star loved it. While she’s used to hearing references to her fan-favorite series Battlestar Galactica, getting recognition for her lead role in Another Life seems to have the star brimming with pride.

Katee Sackhoff was so thrilled to be known for her newer project rather than Battlestar Galactica that she paused Jeopardy on her TV when she saw the question and shared the moment on her Instagram story. You can check out the post below, where she tags her costars and Netflix:

(Image credit: Katee Sackhoff)

Katee Sackhoff has posted about Another Life before, and she has made it pretty clear that she is thrilled about the series, and even implored fans to binge the second season when it dropped to Netflix in hopes that it would help the series get renewed for a third Season. While there is certainly a following for both the show and Sackhoff as an actress in the sci-fi genre, fans are doubting the return of the series.

Her past tense caption accompanying the post (“it was such a pleasure”) makes it sound like Another Life is a thing of the past for her. While the series has yet to be either renewed or cancelled on Netflix , that doesn’t mean Sackhoff isn’t keeping plenty busy.

The actress is coming off a pretty major year, both getting married to fellow Another Life worker and giving birth to her first child all in 2021. Besides having a pretty life-changing year personally, she also had a pretty solid year for her career, making a Hallmark movie with her new husband Robin Gadsby, who wrote the film. While it might be pretty challenging for some to work with their significant other so closely on a project, it sure sounds like Sackhoff is seriously loving their new dynamic as work husband and wife.