Kelly Clarkson Shares Hilarious (And Relatable) Thoughts On The Possibility Of Dating Tom Brady Or Pete Davidson

Kelly Clarkson has been divorced from Brandon Blackstock for over a year and legally single for much longer than that. However, with the release of her new album Chemistry, which is brimming with breakup songs, her dating life is a big topic of conversation right now. The former coach of The Voice has insisted that dating is not on her radar , but that hasn’t kept a couple of names from inevitably popping up in theoretical “would you if you could?” scenarios. Howard Stern recently asked the artist’s position on dating Tom Brady or Pete Davidson, and Clarkson had some hilariously on-brand reactions.

The three-time Grammy winner has a lot on her plate right now, between the release of her 10th studio album, moving The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to New York, and being a single mom to her two children. Dating does not seem to be a priority these days, but even those reasons might not be at the top of her concerns when it comes to the potential of dating NFL great Tom Brady . When questioned on The Howard Stern Show (per video on his YouTube page ) about her interest level, she gave a pretty relatable response:

Here’s the thing: I have a lot of confidence. I’m a very confident woman. I don’t think I’d like to follow Gisele Bündchen. I am really confident, like maybe more confident than I should be, but like, I don’t know that I’m following that. How do you not think about that when you’re making out with him, right?

Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous supermodels in the world, so there’s no arguing that whoever comes next for the former quarterback will have to be pretty secure with themselves. Kelly Clarkson knows her worth, and she still doesn’t think that’s a scenario she could overcome. So how about Pete Davidson ? The singer let out a hearty laugh at that suggestion, before replying:

Pete is cute, and he’s funny! I’m just saying, he’s cute and he’s funny, so that’s why — I mean, I don’t picture us dating, no. But I just mean, like, people always give him such shit… Pete Davidson, you are wonderful, but no I’m not looking.

Sorry, Pete, it’s gonna be a no for Kelly. I think he’ll be OK, though, because I don’t think he’s looking either. Pete Davidson has an extensive dating history , so despite the fact that he’s supposedly been dating Chase Sui Wonders — his on-screen girlfriend in both Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bupkis — for the past six months , his name always manages to get mentioned when an eligible woman is involved.

In fact, as rumors of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s split began to spread, fans immediately had jokes about Bündchen and Pete Davidson getting together, as the SNL alum’s relationship with Kim Kardashian had ended not too long before.

Tom Brady has his share of it too, and while he’s been yachting it up with Leonardo DiCaprio , his rep has had to clarify that his relationship to Kim Kardashian was friendly , rather than romantic. His team also echoed Reese Witherspoon’s in saying that rumors that they were dating were “completely false,” and supermodel Irina Shayk also denied reports that she was “throwing herself” at Brady at a wedding they both reportedly attended.