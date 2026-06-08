Kit Harington Got Really Candid About Getting Nude Onscreen Lately

If anyone has watched Industry, which aired on the 2026 TV schedule, you’d be aware that Kit Harington has bared quite a lot. The Game of Thrones actor stars as Lumi CEO Sir Henry Muck on the HBO and BBC hit, but fans have been getting much more than they bargained for. He previously jokingly shared that he cursed himself to be naked most of the time on the show, and now he’s getting candid about his many nude scenes as of late.

As part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Harington reunited with former GoT co-star Peter Dinklage, where the two discussed the HBO fantasy series and everything about their careers. This also included being pretty open about how they feel about their careers. At one point, Harington got real about doing nude scenes, thinking that it might be time to hang up that part of his life:

I’m weirdly doing a lot of nudity at the moment, and sex scenes. The more I do it, the more I think, ‘I think I should stop.’ I’ve got to start thinking about my kids, like, ‘Why is Daddy always naked on-screen?’

I get where Harington’s coming from. It can be intimidating to do nude scenes, especially the older you get. And if you have kids, that’s another factor you have to think about. Considering he thinks the nudity in Industry is purely of his own volition, it probably wouldn’t be too bad if he asked the writers to tone it down. However, Dinklage doesn’t think it’s all bad; it might just scar the kids as they get older:

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Dinklage: It’s OK. Nudity’s good. Kids are always naked in the house. We see enough of them. It’s OK — that’ll be a conversation for the therapist one day.

It’s OK. Nudity’s good. Kids are always naked in the house. We see enough of them. It’s OK — that’ll be a conversation for the therapist one day. Harington: They’re going to have to watch me and their mom, [Rose Leslie].

Since a fifth and final season of Industry is on the way, it’s hard to tell if Harington will be fully clothed the entire time. He is starting to think about doing less nudity because of his kids, so it’s entirely possible he’s been talking with the writers about it. That being said, it is the last season, meaning he might just want to go all out before officially saying goodbye to Sir Henry Muck. If anything, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s banned his kids from watching Industry and anything that has him even slightly nude.

Personally I liked Harington’s nude scenes as much as the next person, and would definitely be disappointed if he started doing less of them. Of course shooting them isn't easy, no matter what the issue might be. It’s also not easy to talk about doing the nude scenes and really opening up about them, so Harington gets a lot of props. He's also had romance scenes with Sophie Turner, who played his sister on GoT, for a different project. So it's not like nude scenes are the only uncomfortable scenes he's filmed.

What things will look like for Harington moving forward in terms of on-screen nudity remains unclear, but it sounds like it’s something that he’s been thinking a lot about. Fans will just have to wait for Season 5 of Industry to see what kind of scenes he’ll have, and wait for any future projects to come, because there’s no telling how much more he’ll bare in the future. All four seasons of Industry are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.