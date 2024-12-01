I Just Found Out Lacey Chabert’s The Christmas Quest Is Hitting The Hallmark Schedule This Weekend, And There’s An Extra Special Reason Fans Should Tune In

Ever since Candace Cameron Bure defected from Hallmark to GAF, Lacey Chabert has been the Queen of Christmas, at least on Hallmark. The 42-year-old actress has been churning out new content at the channel since her first movie, Elevator Girl, came out back in 2010. She’s back on the cabler this weekend for The Christmas Quest, one of Hallmark’s upcoming releases , but I just found out the new movie is also an extra special milestone for the actress ---as well as for the fans who have stuck with her over the years.

In fact, The Christmas Quest marks Chabert’s 40th movie for the network. Some people are more excited about any given big 40th milestone than others, but in Chabert’s case, she’s taken the opportunity to look back at her career and all the cool stuff the network has offered to her. She told People her younger self would never have “known” what lied ahead when she signed on for that first movie 14 years ago.

I never would've known when I did the first one that it would turn into what it has, and I'm just so proud of it and the journey and the excitement of all that filming 40 movies has brought to my life. It's just been a beautiful experience.

Chabert’s 40 network endeavors include a ton of great Christmas movies , but they also encompass so much more. She was part of the network’s first trilogy of movies (and subsequent trilogy) with The Wedding Veil and its sequels. Some of her other movies have also afforded her some really nice trips, such as when she traveled to Hawaii to film Groundswell . Or when she traveled to South Africa to film parts of Love on Safari.

This new film is another example. The Christmas Quest was filmed earlier this summer on location in Iceland. So, Hallmark has really proven to be a not-too-shabby way for Chabert to go to places in the world she might not otherwise, though she's said in the past she truly choose to film these movies because she loves a happy ending.

Chabert admitted earlier this year she’d filmed her 40th movie , but I didn’t realize it was coming tonight until she piped up about the experience, also calling it “surreal.” Her latest flick should be a doozy, as the network has paired her with another cabler mainstay, Kristoffer Polaha. The plot will continue Hallmark’s streak of branching out from straightforward romance, as Chabert and Polaha will be playing an archaeologist and her ex, respectively. But who knows how long that ex moniker will last?

The upcoming Christmas schedule is full of some great flicks, but Chabert’s newest release will hit Hallmark on Sunday, December 1 at 8 p..m. ET.