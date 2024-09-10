‘Dealing With Me Must Be Madness’: Nick Cannon Reveals The Secret To Co-Parenting With The Mothers Of His Various Children

Nick Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle has fascinated people for years: Why are so many women having his babies? How does he keep up with all of those kids? The word “madness” seems to come to his mind, which sounds about right, as The Masked Singer host has fathered 12 children with six different women . Cannon recently opened up about the secret to co-parenting with multiple mothers, and he got real about what it must be like for them.

The oldest of Nick Cannon’s brood are Monroe and Moroccan, the 13-year-old twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The youngest is Halo, who is the daughter of Alyssa Scott and will turn 2 in December. That’s quite an age range that he’s got, but he seems to be on top of things. When speaking with People this month, Cannon assured the magazine that co-parenting with all of his children’s mothers is going well, saying:

Yeah, I mean, to their credit, you know what I mean? Dealing with me must be madness.

I can only imagine what Nick Cannon’s schedule looks like, as he proudly makes time for each of his children. The All That alum has bragged about how involved he is with his kids , FaceTiming with them, driving them to school, attending extracurricular activities, guitar lessons, etc. He spends hundreds of thousands of dollars at Disneyland each year for god’s sake. So what’s the secret to happy co-parenting? Cannon says:

Just putting the kids first. At the end of the day, if you put the kids first and remove ego, you can do anything.

A lot of credit is due to all involved in the Cannon situation for being able to put their egos aside for the sake of the children. If there is drama amongst the parties, they’re pretty good about keeping it private. Bre Tiesi — the mother of Nick Cannon’s eighth child Legendary Love — has been especially complimentary of his parenting, saying he always makes time for his kids .

In fact, the reason there’s no dirty laundry being aired by all the women, Bre Tiesi claims, is because everybody’s happy. Nick Cannon really cares about his family, she said, and he wants to be involved.

That’s not to say there haven’t been hard times, and many people are disapproving of the nontraditional lifestyle — with some even going so far as to send death threats to one of his babies . Most of the time, however, Nick Cannon has a good sense of humor regarding people’s curiosities.

For instance, he brushed off Jimmy Kimmel’s joke at the 2023 Oscars about how many kids he had, and he called Kevin Hart’s gift of a condom vending machine “brilliant.” However, he kindly asked to be left out of the conversation surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic plan regarding a tax credit for newborns.

