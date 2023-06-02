No Big Deal, Just Sam Asghari On A Hike With The Adorable Puppers He Shares With Britney Spears

One of the notable things that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have in common are their love of pets. While Spears has a whole passel of pets, there are two dogs she got with her husband, Porsha and Sawyer. Recently, her partner was out and about on a hiking adventure and he brought the cute pups along for the hike. Obviously, the views were stunning – and I’m not just talking about canine companions.

This week, the model and actor took a hike with his two adorable dogs. It’s unclear exactly where the hike was located, but he currently lives in Thousand Oaks, California with the “Toxic” singer after the couple left their Calabasas home and returned to a place she liked better. The area is fairly hilly like the pictures portray. But really, who cares about where the hike happened? I’m really only here for the pictures of the puppers, including one of Sam and Porsha being adorable together.

(Image credit: Sam Asghari)

A second clip used Porsha in frame to show off another gorgeous view. Porsha is a Doberman that came into their lives back in October of 2021, and a pup who has been in the news before after infamously escaping Britney Spears' home. You can see the full landscape in the background and it is (predictably) gorgeous.

(Image credit: Sam Asghari)

Further images also showed Sawyer along with the actor on the hike. Sawyer joined the family a bit later than Porsha. The Australian Shepherd was reportedly brought home last year, in February of 2022.

(Image credit: Sam Asghari)

Sawyer and Porsha aren't Spears' only pets. The singer also has a Maltese named Lacey Loo Spears and a cat named Wendy. Her pups, past and present, are also periodically in the news. Earlier this year Ms. Spears actually bought one of her dogs expensive booty shorts to the tune of $1,200 dollars.

The hiking post comes after there have been rumors of trouble in paradise between Spears and Asghari recently. He attempted to assuage those rumors with another post of himself and his wife hiking a few weeks ago, though a psychologist took the video of Spears and Asghari hiking together as bad news. In general, he's kept cool despite the commentary, but he did take a second to address the rumors about alleged relationship strife just a few days ago noting he has "respect" for his wife's "privacy" and that most of the rumors that have run around are, in fact, inaccurate.

He and his wife have generally been heavily in the spotlight since the release of Framing Britney Spears in 2021 shone a spotlight on her then-conservatorship. Luckily it looks like the couple have some beautiful views and some canine companions to help make things better when annoyances arise.