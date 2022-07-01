Of Course, Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Has Reached Out With Message After His Hospitalization

In the time that's passed since Travis Barker was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his children have hit social media to ask for prayers and subsequently thank the well-wishers. Kourtney Kardashian has yet to speak publicly about her husband’s reported bout with pancreatitis, as she apparently has not left the drummer’s side. Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, however, has now reached out with a sweet message to her ex and his “beautiful wife.”

After Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya posted to Instagram regarding his hospitalization, their mother Shanna Moakler released a statement to ET , similarly thanking everyone for their support:

Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.

It was nice and cordial of Shanna Moakler to mention her ex-husband’s new wife, as the Celebrity Big Brother alum has been known to throw some shade at Kourtney Kardashian and other members of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan in the past. Moakler seemed to reference the 2008 plane crash that Travis Barker survived in speaking to the Blink 182 member’s resilience. She said:

I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried. Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children.

Shanna Moakler has been asked to weigh in a lot on the goings-on of her ex-husband and his new wife. Following their third wedding ceremony — a lavish affair in Italy — Moakler wished the couple well and thanked them for including her children on the important day. She also extended congratulations following the couple’s first (unofficial) ceremony held in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards.

She even shared her thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s attempts to expand their blended family , saying that while she doesn’t get involved in their personal lives, she thinks it’s fantastic if they want to have a baby. Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign (not Raymond) — and along with Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya (whom Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya), Barker and his ex-wife share 18-year-old son Landon Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s fertility journey was featured heavily in the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The couple was shown going through IVF treatments, and when those attempts did not achieve the intended outcome, they were open about the less-conventional methods they tried, including a diet of quail eggs . Kourtney even said a doctor recommended drinking her husband’s semen to help her thyroid levels. One can only assume Barker's current hospital recovery requires no such treatments.