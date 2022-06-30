Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Shares Sweet Picture And Thankful Messages After Hospitalization Details Emerge

Many fans and fellow celebrities answered the call when Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama asked for prayers for her father after he was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday. It was a scary situation, as it wasn’t immediately known what happened, and both Alabama’s plea and her father's social media post made it sound overtly dire. It’s since been reported that the Blink 182 drummer has pancreatitis, and while his wife Kourtney Kardashian remains by his side, his 16-year-old daughter shared a sweet photo update while thanking everyone for their love and support.

Alabama Barker was with Travis Barker in the hospital on Wednesday as he received treatment for pancreatitis. Page Six reports that she posted but quickly deleted a photo of them holding hands while he appeared to be on a hospital bed or stretcher. Alabama later shared another photo to Instagram Stories of their hands next to each other, with a sweet message of appreciation. Take a look:

(Image credit: Instagram Stories)

Doctors think the pancreatitis was triggered by a recent colonoscopy procedure the drummer went through. Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas, which causes extreme abdominal pain, vomiting and other symptoms, and Travis Barker was reportedly in a great deal of pain himself, as indicated by his own social media activity, tweeting “God save me” amid the medical emergency. Many pointed out, however, that it's also the title of a Machine Gun Kelly song, though one that doesn't seem to be a heavily cloaked metaphor about pancreas troubles.

Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her famous family have yet to speak out about Travis Barker’s hospitalization, but Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also thanked her followers for their prayers, posting to Instagram Stories :

Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated. Xx

Atiana De La Hoya is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya, and has remained close with Travis Barker since his divorce from Moakler in 2008. During Barker’s health scare, Atiana was in New York to see her stepbrother Landon Barker performing with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden. No one on either side of the family has provided any further details, including how long Barker is expected to be in the hospital.

This was unfortunately not Travis Barker’s first emergency hospital visit. In 2008 he and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only survivors of a plane crash that killed six, and Goldstein died a year later from an overdose. The accident left Barker with third-degree burns on most of his body, and required numerous surgeries and blood transfusions. It was only after he began dating Kourtney Kardashian that he found the courage to travel by plane again , which the newlyweds have done a lot of since the longtime neighbors became more than friends .