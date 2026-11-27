How To Watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Friday, November 27 Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Mandy 2026 Christmas special

Characteristically late, the latest festive outing for Diane Morgan’s acerbic jobseeker finally arrives, and this time, there’s global politics at play. Here's how to watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

The Mandy 2026 Christmas special premieres alongside a host of other festive content on BBC iPlayer on Friday, November 27 in the UK. There's no release time but typically shows land on BBC iPlayer around 6am on the day of release.

For those who prefer to watch on liner TV, it'll air on BBC Two at 10:15pm on Wednesday, December 9.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and are absolutely FREE to use. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Mandy 2026 Christmas special online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. Currently, thanks to a Black Friday deal, you get 78% off + 3 Months Free!

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the Mandy 2026 Christmas special, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much in the US, Canada or Australia?

Mandy does't have a streaming home in North America, so we wouldn't anticipate seeing the 2026 Christmas special any time soon.

The show does stream on BritBox in Australia, but there's been no announcement around The Mandy Who Knew Too Much arriving.

Brit in travelling overseas? You can use a VPN to free stream the show just as you would back home.

Everything you need to know about The Mandy Who Knew Too Much

The Mandy Who Knew Too Much preview

Originally scheduled as part of the Beeb’s 2025 festive line-up, an accidental overlap with ‘world events’ caused the Mandy Christmas special to be pulled shortly before it aired. Whether the new incarnation of the episode is edited, or if events have simply moved on, is anyone's guess, but either way, what is now the 2026 Mandy Christmas special — or The Mandy Who Knew Too Much to give it its official title — is finally here.

Full plot details are unsurprisingly under wraps for now, but we do know that the special will see Diane Morgan’s Mandy dabbling in global diplomacy, despite preferring to stay at home and watch the telly. Quite what her involvement will be remains to be seen, but we’ve been promised she’ll be making “a real difference to the balance of power in the world.”

The 2026 Mandy Christmas special premieres on Friday, November 27 in the UK. There's no word yet on an international release.

Are there other Mandy Christmas specials? The second season of the show began with the episode "We Wish You a Mandy Christmas," which saw Diane Morgan's jobseeker contemplating the true meaning of Christmas and questioning the taste of turkey.

What other 2026 Christmas specials are being added to BBC iPlayer?

The BBC are giving a whole host of their 2026 Christmas specials an early streaming release this year. This full list is as follows:

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride’s Chamber

Beyond Paradise 2026 Christmas special

Biggest Night of Musicals

Death in Paradise 2026 Christmas special

Inside the Christmas Factory: Mince Pies

Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown

MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing

Sleeping Beauty from English National Ballet

Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas

The Repair Shop at Christmas

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special

The Mandy Who Knew Too Much

If you're a Brit away from home concerned about missing out on all the festive content, worry not, as a VPN will let you access your usual iPlayer FREE stream from anywhere.