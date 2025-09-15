Raegan Revord Looks Back At Landing Role On Young Sheldon, And What They Didn't Know At The Time

With the second season of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hitting the 2025 TV schedule next month, the Big Bang Theory Universe is staying pretty strong on its flagship network. Georgia & Mandy is expected to feature more appearances from Young Sheldon favorites in future episodes, including Raegan Revord, who was just nine years old when they began portraying Sheldon’s twin sister Missy in the dramedy prequel. Now, Revord is looking back at those early days and reflecting on not fully grasping the importance of it all at the time.

Although Revord had minor appearances in a few shows and short films prior to landing Young Sheldon, the CBS hit ended up being their first major role on any medium. They have since taken on lots of other projects and roles on both the big and small screens, as well as writing the book Rules for Fake Girlfriends, which is out now.

Amidst such a blossoming career, Revord was shown their first Entertainment Tonight interview from back in 2017, land was asked what advice they might give their younger self if such a thing were possible. It might be some of the best advice I've heard, and I'm well beyond nine years old. In Revord's words:

Stay in the moment, because, especially starting the show, I was a new nine. I didn’t know what it was going to be. I didn’t know to really treasure it, and it was only within the last like two or three years of the show, when I was older and more aware of how lucky I was. Be in the moment, just really like, take it all in, especially that last season, that’s all we were doing. So I feel like little me wasn’t aware of that yet.

Being a child actor is not easy in the slightest. Not only do you not really get to be a kid, but there’s so much that you don’t know because you’re working in this crazy industry that’s filled with adults. Additionally, you don’t get the time to really just take a breather, so it’s not surprising that Revord feels like that’s the most important thing. They’ve probably learned a lot over the last nearly 10 years since landing Young Sheldon, and I can only imagine the kind of advice they have for their younger self and other young actors.

Meanwhile, Young Sheldon and the Big Bang Universe still remain close to Revord’s heart even after the prequel ended. They’ve appeared in multiple episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’s first season and will return for the second season. How many episodes they’re set to appear in is unknown, but it will be fun to see Missy Cooper return, especially after she nearly went to Mexico to get married.

Even though Raegan Revord won’t be able to turn back the clock, they can definitely take what they know now and put it to good use for the future. A lot of other young actors could likely also use that kind of advice while navigating the world of child acting. At the very least, it sounds like Revord was still able to treasure their time on Young Sheldon, even if it only really set in for the last few seasons.

The entire series can be streamed in full with an HBO Max subscription.