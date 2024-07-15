Reneé Rapp Got Slimed At The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, And Her Adult Fans Had A Lot To Say About The Picture She Posted After

It was a night of excitement, surprises, and the signature green slime for Nickelodeon's 2024 Kids' Choice Awards. The turnout was strong, featuring guests like Adam Sandler, Jelly Roll, and Heidi Klum. GLADD winner Reneé Rapp , also in attendance, accepted the award for Favorite Breakout Artist, and was hit in all directions by green slime when she got on stage to give her speech. She took it like a champ, but it’s the photos she posted after that sparked some controversy with the post-Nickelodeon crowd.

After being slimed, Rapp took to Instagram to post photos from the night, and the slimy pics in question were considered by some to be over-the-top in relation to kids programming. She took some sexy pictures, seemingly in a restroom at the event, while caked in the slime. The photos ended up taking the Internet by storm after being reshared on X , where users didn't offer up the most positive reception. You can see the photos from social media below:

Reneé Rapp shares aftermath photo from being slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards. pic.twitter.com/gKVYNPKUyXJuly 14, 2024

While some fans thought it was cool of the entertainer to embrace the sliming and have fun with the aftermath, others found the photos inappropriate, considering the Nickelodeon slime is a kids thing. Maybe this was the time to keep the sexy photos off of social media, as one fan seemed to suggest with their reply on X to the photos:

This is the photo you share from the Kids' Choice Awards? 🤦‍♀️

Another fan echoed the same sentiment , pointing out that the sliming took place on a network that's geared for family viewing.

Ain't this a kids channel? @Jayhatesports1

For context, Reneé Rapp did not pose like this on stage at the awards ceremony that aired on Nickelodeon. She barely flinched and mostly stood still while the green slime hit her in the face. The photos she posted were taken after and posted on her personal Instagram, which has age restrictions.

Those arguably racy pics are also amidst a number of pictures on the “It’s Not My Fault” singer’s social media that aren’t targeted at children or meant for their eyeballs. In addition, Rapp’s music is very adult, with her latest album being marked as “Explicit.” Also, it’s worth mentioning that Rapp gained notoriety as part of the cast of Sex Lives of College Girls .

Due to all these factors, a lot of Rapp’s fans came quickly to her defense, and even complimented the singer on the photos and questions. Despite the slime, many thought she still made the whole thing look effortlessly cool. As one fan said on X :

the only person who could look insanely hot while drenched in nickelodeon slime pic.twitter.com/VtEaVey0HFJuly 14, 2024

Whichever way people seemed to feel about the pictures, Rapp doesn’t seem to care, and looks like she had an absolute blast at the event, smiling big with her Nickelodeon blimp in hand afterward. The slime tradition is supposed to be a way for stars to let loose and have fun. It has a long history, and has been endured by celebrities like Robert Downey Jr. and Katy Perry.

Rapp certainly embraced being in such good company, fully loving the moment. And it doesn't appear as if anyone had any complaints about her on-screen reactions. Say what you will, but nobody knows how to make a splash like Reneé Rapp.