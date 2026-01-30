Rob Gronkowski Spills The Tea About What It's Like To Be A Very Single Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s had a lot to focus on personally and professionally, as he continues to settle into his broadcasting career while prioritizing the coparenting of his three children. However, his love life has become an interesting point of conversation again this year, after he and 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle were seen getting flirty at a New Year’s Eve party. Now Brady’s former teammate Rob Gronkowski is spilling the tea about “single Tom Brady.”

You can always count on Gronk to tell it like it is, right? The man went totally off-script during Netflix’s roast of the NFL GOAT, so it’s not surprising that he had a funny take on Tom Brady’s life after his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen. During an appearance on The Today Show, the retired tight end was asked who was more fun: single Tom Brady or married Tom Brady? His response came quickly:

Definitely single Tom Brady.

Of course, between those two choices, it was expected that Rob Gronkowski would describe his friend as more fun being single than married. However, he then gave a bit of insight into what single Tom Brady’s life looks like — and how it differs from his own! The ex-New England Patriot said:

But the problem is we flipped the script. I was single when I first got into the league, and Tom was married, and I was like, ‘Hey, this guy’s lame. He’ll never go out with me.’ Wow, now he’s going out every week, and I’m at home with my girl.

Funny how the tables turn like that. Rob Gronkowski was in his early 20s when he joined Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2010 and started dating his now-wife Camille Kostek five years later. Meanwhile, by the time he met Gronk, Brady was married to Gisele and had two kids.

Regardless of how often (or seldom, rather) Tom Brady and Gronk hit the clubs together, something about the friendship between the quarterback and the tight end tells me they found plenty of time for fun.

Since his divorce, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been connected to several women (through rumors or otherwise), including Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski and — most recently — Alix Earle.

After the viral New Year’s Eve videos, which showed the Dancing with the Stars runner-up talking to Tom Brady in his ear while she rubbed his back, Alix Earle teased followers by mentioning “new friends” and “new beginnings” in 2026. Then, on January 19, the 48-year-old former athlete reportedly crossed paths with Earle again at the College Football Playoff National Championship, with insiders alleging that the two had been texting.

We don't know what — if anything — is going on between Alix Earle, Tom Brady and their 23-year age gap, but it’s interesting to hear Rob Gronkowski spill the tea about the ex-quarterback finally getting out to the club and enjoying the single life.