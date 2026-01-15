Tom Brady's Dating Life Is Seemingly Everywhere, But He Gets Real About What His 'Personal Life' Is Really Like
An update post-Alix Earle NYE video ...
Tom Brady’s new year got off to quite the wild start, it seemed, as he was pictured partying with 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle in St. Barths. The Dancing with the Stars runner-up is the latest of several women the retired quarterback has been connected to since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen. However, given his recent comments regarding his personal life, it doesn’t sound like he leaves much room for dating.
It felt like everyone had an opinion about Tom Brady and Alix Earle’s New Year’s Eve hang, particularly given their 23-year age gap. Even the TikToker’s dad name-dropped the Fox Sports analyst on social media in the days that followed. However, dating wasn’t one of the priorities that Brady, 48, listed when speaking to People about how he spends his time, saying:
The seven-time Super Bowl champ may not be on the field anymore, but Tom Brady apparently makes quite a good living with Fox since transitioning from athlete to broadcaster, and he said he’s got some other stuff in the works, continuing:
The former New England Patriot has also consistently listed co-parenting his three children as a priority, as he shares 18-year-old Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and 16-year-old Benjamin and 13-year-old Vivian with Gisele Bündchen. It definitely sounds like they keep him fulfilled, too, as he told the magazine:
The fact that his oldest son is just seven years younger than Alix Earle was definitely one of the reasons the videos of the two went viral. Even The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins weighed in, wondering if the social media star was chasing headlines following her recent breakup with NFL player Braxton Berrios. (Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, couldn’t care less, saying she doesn’t know who Earle is and finds Brady “so boring.”)
Footage from a New Year’s Eve yacht party in St. Barths shows the influencer rubbing Tom Brady’s back as she talks in his ear over the loud music. He also leaned in to say something to her, and in another video, she appeared to give him a flirty glance as they danced next to each other.
Neither of them has said anything directly about those videos going public, though Alix Earle did tease “new friends, new memories, and new beginnings” in a New Year’s social media post.
Since his divorce, Tom Brady has allegedly dated model Irina Shayk, but their 2023 relationship allegedly ended after just a few months. He’s also been connected to Dakota Johnson, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian and more.
I can’t say what’s real vs. what’s rumor, and it sounds like the football GOAT isn’t going to help us much, as he keeps his focus on his work and kids.
