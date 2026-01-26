Just When I Thought The Tom Brady And Alix Earle Saga Was Over, An Insider Reeled Me Back In

Tom Brady and Alix Earle made headlines at the tail end of 2025 following a New Year’s Eve rendezvous. Social media influencer Earle (25) and NFL legend Brady (48) were spotted together at a nightclub in St. Barths and, at the time, the two were apparently cozied up together. Since then fans and media personalities alike have shared their thoughts on the notion of a relationship between Brady and Earle, who’ve neither confirmed nor denied a romance. Now, there’s a new wrinkle in this saga that’s hooked me back into it.

Eyes were on the Earle/Brady situation around mid-January when both were seen in Miami, where they attended the College Football National Championship. That particular meetup then sparked more debate as to whether the pair were actually an item. Based on new comments, though, any potential shippers may want to hold off on claiming that there’s officially a romance at play here. An insider recently spoke to Us Weekly and dropped supposed details about how that run-in came together:

[Alix] and Tom have still been texting since New Year’s. They knew each other would be at the game, but it wasn’t a planned event together.

Brady also reportedly had a specific reason for being at the game. According to Us’ source, the seven-time Super Bowl champion – who currently owns a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders – was working during that game. Nevertheless, the source also says that he and Earle did cross paths “at one point.” There’s still, of course, the question as to whether these two – who’ve been in notable relationships – are even looking for love. When it comes to Earle’s mindset, here’s what the insider claimed:

She’s having fun right now. She’s into Tom but it’s still nothing serious.

Alix Earle was previously romantically involved with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who she began dating around November 2023. In December 2025, Earle confirmed via an emotional video shared to social media that she and Berrios had broken up. By early January 2026, though, Earle shared an upbeat outlook in a post about “new beginnings.” As for Tom Brady, he married model Gisele Bündchen, who he divorced in 2022. Brady has since been linked to other stars, including Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk.

When it comes to the notion of Brady and Earle potentially becoming an item, there seem to be varying opinions. Fans shared some strong thoughts on the 23-year age gap between Earle and Brady, though media personality Dave Portnoy defended them. Bachelor alum Ben Higgins took issue with that gap, though, and suggested the entire situation was orchestrated for publicity. Comedian Chelsea Handler weighed in too as, when faced with a viral photo of Brady and Earle, she admitted to not finding the former “interesting.”

It’s admittedly hard to say whether Alix Earle and Tom Brady might have further dealings with one another. At the same time, it’s hard to deny that the idea of them becoming an actual couple is intriguing. Time will tell if sparks do fly between the two or if they just decide to maintain a platonic relationship.