See Harry Styles Pay Tribute To Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie With A Cover Of 'Songbird’

This week we lost a music legend with the death of Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie . She was one of the rock band’s longtime members , who wrote hits like “Everywhere” and “Don’t Stop.” Following the loss of Fleetwood Mac’s writer, vocalist and keyboard player, none other than Harry Styles paid tribute to her with a cover of a song from the iconic band’s catalog famously written and sung by McVie.

While playing Santiago, Chile on Thursday night as part of his mega Love On Tour, the Don’t Worry Darling star surprised fans with a cover of “Songbird.” Check out a bit of Harry Style’s tribute to the late Christine McVie:

Styles performed “Songbird” just one day after McVie died at the age of 79 “peacefully” at the hospital surrounded by her family after having a “short illness.” After singing the tribute, Styles blew a kiss to the sky. The former One Direction member is one of many musicians honoring Christine McVie how they can following her recent death.

Harry Styles has not been shy about his love for Fleetwood Mac over the years. In the past, he shared that the band’s 1977 classic “Dreams” was among the first songs in his childhood he learned all the words to. Styles has also been friends with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks since 2015, when he presented her with a birthday cake he piped himself, per Vogue .

Styles also inducted Nicks into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Fleetwood Mac singer has called him “the song she never had.” Previously, Styles covered “The Chain” on his tour, and he even shared the stage with Nicks to duet during gigs.

Harry Styles has had a huge year on tour, starting in Glasgow back in June and continuing through July 2023. Starting in the summer, Styles had multiple residencies, notably at NYC’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. He's currently in South America, and he will remain there until mid-December. Then he'll take a month off for the holidays before returning briefly to Los Angeles for three more dates, and then he'll head off to Australia, Asia and then Europe.

All the while, Styles has also had a massive year in Hollywood, starring alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in Don’t Worry Darling. He also found romance on the set of the film, falling in love with director Olivia Wilde during filming, however the pair have reportedly decided to take a break as he continues to travel the world. Styles also starred in the LGBTQ+ Amazon film, My Policeman .

As we continue to mourn the death of Christine McVie, Styles couldn’t have picked a better song to pay tribute to the Fleetwood Mac icon as he tours the world.