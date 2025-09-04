‘Didn’t Lose Any Sleep’ Jeff Probst Goes Off About Survivor 49 Cast Members Cut At The Last Second
The tribe spoke too much.
Survivor is arguably one of the best reality shows ever, and has influenced countless projects that followed since its premiere back in 2000. The competition series, which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, is gearing up for the premiere of Season 49, which cut two players right before filming began. Now host/showrunner Jeff Probst has gotten honest about what went down in Fiji.
While fans wonder how much money Survivor contestants make, the inner workings of how the game works are also a mystery to many. One lesser known rule is that the cast is forbidden to communicate with each other before the game begins, including the pre-game time spent in Fiji. Two cast members from Season 49 were cut for breaking this rule, resulting in two alternates getting the chance to play. While peaking with TV Insider about the brouhaha, Probst said:
Ouch. While some returning Survivor players admit to pregame alliances with each other before leaving for Fiji, all contestants are expected to stay silent during the lockdown period that occurs right before filming begins. This is especially true for first time players, so the audience is able to see all of their interactions on camera. But two cut players from Season 49 broke this rule badly enough that they were cut entirely and sent back home to the states.
Later in the same interview, Probst spoke about the no talking rule that's been part of Survivor for years. While there's precedence for players getting a slap on the wrist before starting the game, Season 49 is the first time that they've had to actually eliminate players for breaking the rule. In his words:
There are alternates for every season of Survivor, just in case this needs to happen or cast members can't compete due to medical or personal issues. While there are plenty of Survivor contestants that should have gone further in the game, the two players but from Season 49 have joined these ranks without every actually making it on to TV.
Jeff Probst also shared a bit more about how the decision to disqualify not one but two contestants on Survivor 49 came to be. He shared:
It remains to be seen if 49 becomes one of the best Survivor seasons, it's already become historical before even starting to air on CBS. I can't wait to find out which of the cast members were originally alternates, and see how they ultimately perform. These disqualifications presumably changed the game in a major way... unless they somehow end up being voted out early on.
Our questions will be answered when Survivor 49 premieres on September 24th as part of the 2025 TV schedule. All I know is that I wouldn't want to get on Jeff's bad side.
