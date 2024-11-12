Snoop Dogg Dominated The Voice’s First Night Of Knockouts And I Especially Loved It For One Singer

Spoiler alert! This story discusses some of the eliminations made on the first night of The Voice Season 26 Knockouts. Episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription if you’re not caught up.

It’s no surprise that Snoop Dogg has been a bright light on The Voice since joining Season 26 on the 2024 TV schedule . Fans have enjoyed hearing his shockingly good vocal abilities and seeing him form fun friendships with the other Voice coaches and his team members. However, it seemed pretty clear to everyone that he might have trouble when it came time for eliminations. Well Snoop just proved there’s one way around that: Don’t have anybody go home. The D-O-double G dominated the first night of Knockouts and I especially loved the unique experience it gave contestant Christina Eagle.

All Three Team Snoop Contestants Avoid Elimination In Knockouts Night 1

This season sees the return of the Three-Way Knockouts, where three team members face off against each other with their coach choosing just one to move forward to the Playoffs. However, each coach gets one Save and one Steal to keep things interesting. After Snoop Dogg — with Sting as his Mega Mentor — chose Austyns Stancil as the winner of his first Knockout after an emotional performance dedicated to his father, the rapper chose to use his Save on Christina Eagle. Gwen Stefani then swooped in to save Jake Tankersley, effectively leaving Team Snoop unscathed. The rapper was straight-up buoyant as he told his colleagues:

Did y’all notice that all three of my peoples are still here? You know what I’m saying? When you really put it down like that, then they don’t never leave. They just switch locations.

None of the other coaches could say the same after the November 11 episode, with Gwen Stefani losing two and Reba McEntire losing one (her teenage contestant Jaukeem Fortson lost the Knockout but was stolen by Michael Bublé). Speaking of Bublé, he technically didn’t send anyone home, but Tanner Frick, who he stole from McEntire in the Battles, self-eliminated before the Knockouts, so he was still down one team member.

It was a great night for Team Snoop, but something pretty unique happened to one artist in particular.

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Christina Eagle Got The Four-Chair-Turn Treatment

When Christina Eagle sang Lainey Wilson’s “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” in the Blind Auditions, only Snoop Dogg turned his Big Red Chair. However, she had quite a different experience in the Knockouts. After losing her Knockout to Austyns Stancil, Eagle was not only Saved by her coach but all three of the other coaches hit their buttons to Steal. Just like that, a former One-Chair Turn became a Four-Chair Turn, and the power was in Eagle’s hands to choose the coach she wanted to continue with.

I honestly thought she might jump ship to Gwen Stefani’s team, since the two of them were fangirling over each other the whole time, but she stuck with the coach who picked her from the start. Even though technically she just continues the journey she was already on with Team Snoop, I love that now she’s there because it’s her choice and not simply because he was the only one who took a chance on her.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How far will Christina Eagle fly in the competition? How high will Snoop Dogg and his team soar in Season 26? Tune in to find out, with episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.