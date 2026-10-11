The SVU Cast Loved Taylor Swift's Cookies So Much One Star Had A Whole Plan For Them

Taylor Swift has many talents, and baking is certainly one of them. Swift’s baking skills have become something of legend. She has been vocal about her love of making sourdough bread, which Kylie Kelce has said is “banging.” Also, Swift's husband, Travis Kelce, has said Swift’s homemade PopTarts are "unbelievable." It turns out this skillset isn’t confined to sourdough and breakfast pastries, as the Law & Order: SVU cast revealed that Swift’s cookies were just as amazing as one might expect, and one star even had a plan to make them last longer.

In a recent interview with NBC.com , the SVU cast revealed that Swift truly impressed the cast when she visited the set to shoot their Emmys parody segment. The singer participated in a skit that compared the work being done on the procedural to the work her fans do to uncover easter eggs about her music. It was a cute and funny segment, and the cast, including Kelli Giddish praised Swift's sourdough cookies . Cast member Corey Cott even spoke about freezing the delicious treats:

They were good. They were really good. I actually put [a few of] mine in the freezer so they would last longer.

Based on what kind of tales people have told about Swift’s baking skills, I'd say that method would totally be worth it. I wonder what the protocol would be when trying to eat a frozen Taylor Swift cookie. Do you put it in the microwave? Or are you patient enough to wait for it to thaw out? I personally need Cott to report back and tell us if they were just as good out of the freezer. In the meantime, fellow cast member Aimé Donna Kelly was also generous with her praise, saying:

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[The cookies] were delicious. I think they were, honestly, the best chocolate chip cookies that I ever had. And I am not exaggerating.

I’m now feeling major FOMO from missing out on these cookies. Swift has published some of her recipes online, like the chai sugar cookies she posted on Tumblr in 2014 and her pumpkin chocolate chip cookie recipe. She hasn’t shared a recipe in a while, but with these kinds of reactions from recipients of her treats, I am dying to get my hands on a recipe. Her fall baking must be to die for.

While I have yet to get the pleasure of enjoying Taylor Swift’s baking, I can imagine Travis Kelce getting plenty of it (unless he's holding off due to keeping in shape amid football season). As of late, the duo have been spotted New York City quite a bit, going to dinner and enjoying nights out as a newlywed couple .

Aside from making quite a splash with this Emmy’s opening, Swift also recently marked the release of her Encore bonus tracks and music video , which marked the one-year anniversary of her album, Life of a Showgirl. Now, she seems to be laying low and seemingly just enjoying this era of her personal life. However, as a Swiftie, I feel like a new project is brewing, and I personally can’t wait to hear about it as well as any baked goods she may or may not hand out to everyone who may help promote it.

Things may be quiet on the Swiftie front, but fans still can revisit her tour documentary, End of an Era, which is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription . You can also check out her four new sounds she released as Life of a Showgirl bonus tracks, which are available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.