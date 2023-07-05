Taylor Swift Fined Thousands For Litter On NYC Sidewalk, But Her Fans Are Coming To Her Defense

Taylor Swift has been on her Eras Tour for several months, but she has been spending time at her home in New York City on her off days. This week, it was revealed that the singer has incurred thousands of dollars in fines for trash outside of her apartment. This included the presence of ashtrays, cardboard boxes, newspapers and liquor bottles. This certainly isn't a great look for the pop star, whose squeaky clean image doesn't mirror her sidewalks according to this report. However, the Swifties are coming to her defense for this one, pointing out some holes in the logic that the mess came from the “Love Story” singer.

The New York Post published an article that revealed the details of the mess in front of Swift’s apartment. While the Grammy winner and her lawyers apparently have taken steps to fight the fines, they just keep coming. While some New York residents have blamed Swift for carelessness when handling her garbage, many believe the pop princess is being targeted, as they said in the report there are many buildings more deserving of fines. Swifties online have pointed out the trash is likely not coming from Swift, but rather the paparazzi and fans that loiter outside of her apartment. One fan tweeted:

i do need y’all to use some critical thinking skills here though, these could EASILY be from fans who love to wait outside her house at all times like we’ve seen. i’m sure her ass is not leaving ashtrays on the sidewalk.

Other fans took issue with the kind of trash mentioned in the article. Cigarettes, newspapers and cardboard boxes hardly sound like Swift, as one person on Twitter posted:

she doesn't smoke, why would she read the newspaper, and why would she have cardboard boxes at her residence? the only believable thing are the liquor bottles 😭

While the Midnights artist does drink, she’s been spending her time in the recording studio while in New York, where she has frequently been photographed. She is likely working on her re-recorded music, as evidenced by the announcement of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). No reports of large parties were cited, also leading to Swift likely not being the source of the trash. One fan also pointed out that even if she did smoke cigarettes, she likely wouldn’t be doing it outside her apartment, tweeting:

the woman cannot get to and from her car every day without being hounded by paparazzi and fans…are you seriously expecting us to believe she is smoking a cigarette out there?

Lastly, one Swiftie read the article carefully and noticed it said that the 33-year-old’s neighbor was also incurring fines for the litter, suggesting that the trash likely wasn’t Swift's problem, but a neighborhood problem, with the source of the trash coming from anywhere. They tweeted:

this is so hilariously misleading bc they mentioned the building next to hers ALSO got fined for the same reason 😭 it’s 100% just people walking by (and maybe paparazzi/fans as well) who are littering

While the Swifties may be eager to defend their favorite singing from any scrutiny, they made some good points. The “Anti-Hero” singer may sometimes be at her New York City residence, but most of her time has been spent around the country, singing her hits and surprise songs to hundreds of thousands of fans while wearing stunning Eras Tour outfits. The tour is a major commitment for Swift, so the idea of the singer smoking and drinking in her NYC apartment seems off-brand.

You can see Taylor Swift now on tour, which is set to expand worldwide later this year. Fans of the artist unable to get tickets due to the infamous Ticketmaster fiasco, can still see her perform in her 2018 concert film Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour which is available now with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other projects coming down the line for the singer, check out our feature on upcoming Taylor Swift music and other things for Swifties to look forward to.