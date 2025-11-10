New Bromance Alert? Adam Levine And Michael Bublé Have Kept In Touch Since The Voice, And I Am Loving This Friendship

In the early seasons of The Voice, the bromance that formed between OG coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton became one of the most entertaining reasons to tune in. While the two continue to playfully bash each other to this day, things really haven’t been the same since the Maroon 5 singer left the show in 2019. Now that Levine is back in the mix, though, it seems he’s bonded with someone new — Michael Bublé — and I’m a fan of this friendship.

Adam Levine returned to The Voice in Season 27, where he joined coaches Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend and Michael Bublé. Despite that season coming to an end (with Bublé taking the W), the group chat must still be intact, because the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer posted a video to Instagram from the Maroon 5 concert he attended earlier this month, where he had nothing but glowing words for Levine. He wrote:

Went to see Maroon 5 tear it up in Nashville last night, unreal show! The whole band was on fire, and Adam Levine, you absolutely killed it man. Proud of you brother, hit after hit after hit and you sing the sh!t out of all of em, all!!

That’s actually a really sweet message to his fellow coach of The Voice, but that’s not the only time the two have met up outside the office. Earlier this year, Adam Levine revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he and Michael Bublé had actually taken a trip together. When Fallon mentioned the Canadian, Levine immediately said, “Love him,” before jumping into a story about playing padel with their wives. He revealed:

We were just all in Mexico together, actually. It's really funny. We're already vacationing together.

It’s a special thing when you meet someone at work who’s cool enough to hang out with when you’re not even being paid to do it. The Voice's host, Carson Daly, has found that with Jenna Bush Hager and the others on The Today Show, and well, we all see how that worked out for former (and married)Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

I’d like to think it doesn’t hurt that Adam Levine and Michael Bublé also have kids the same ages and wives who are models. They may also have a shared disdain for Blake Shelton, as Bublé shared on The Voice that fans always give the cowboy credit for writing “Home” — a song that Bublé wrote and Shelton covered.

As fun as I think it is that these two singers found each other, only time will tell if we’ll actually get to see them on The Voice together again. Michael Bublé is coaching Season 28, which is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule, while Adam Levine is set to return for a revamped Season 29 alongside John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

We’ll have to see what happens in Season 30 and beyond but, for now, tune in to see if the undefeated Canadian coach can beat out his unbeaten Irish counterpart, as Michael Bublé and Niall Horan battle to stay perfect against Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg. The Voice Season 28 continues at 9 p.m. ET Monday, November 10, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.