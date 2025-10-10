The Amazing Race's Matt Turner Got Candid About Why His Elimination Was 'A Wake Up Call' That Sparked A Major Body Transformation

Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Amazing Race episode "Cry And Rally." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The Amazing Race Season 38 is chugging along with its Big Brother cast and just aired the elimination of its third team. It ended up being a "wake-up call" for Matt Turner, but not because he and his wife, Megan, did so poorly that Phil Keoghan had to meet them well before they got to the finish line. Following the episode, he took to social media to talk about what happened, and he opened up about the body transformation it inspired.

Turner, known more commonly by his last name throughout most of his run on Big Brother Season 24, posted on X that he was close to 200 pounds at the time he competed on The Amazing Race. He's since hit the gym and looks very different in his latest picture, which was taken over a year after filming the season. Take a look:

Thanks for the love on our elimination last night. Getting home was a wake up call to get my ass healthy again. Ran that race at 200 lbs, and if I’m ever asked to be on another show, I’ll show up as my healthiest self. Happy about this progress 🧡 #tar38 pic.twitter.com/vcllr08zIBOctober 9, 2025

I'm not sure the body transformation would've kept him and his wife from only narrowly staying ahead of Angela Murray and her daughter Lexi, but it's impressive to see the amount of work he's put in over the past year! He's looking fit and possibly ready to compete on more reality shows in the future. I could easily see him on The Challenge now.

While Matt Turner continues to train for whatever lies ahead for him in life and maybe the reality television space, I'm still eager to see who will win The Amazing Race. The betting odds have Jag and Jas Bains winning it all, and based on what we've seen thus far, I wouldn't be surprised if they do. One doesn't break Big Brother records and then suddenly stop excelling in competitions.

As for the overall feeling of how The Amazing Race is going this season, I think it's one of those seasons that could fundamentally change the game. I have a feeling the strategy of the top teams all allying to push everyone else out will live beyond the 2025 TV schedule, which could have longtime fans feeling some way. Perhaps similar to Big Brother, TAR might try to shake things up to keep this from happening in future seasons.

The Amazing Race airs on CBS on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. Hopefully, we'll get a lot of updates on everyone this season, a year after filming has concluded, because, like Matt Turner, I'm sure a lot has changed for many of them since they had their big Europe trip.