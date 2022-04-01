The Kanye West And Pete Davidson Drama Affected More Than Just The Two Of Them, As Even MGK Opens Up About How Wild It’s Been

A lot of people got caught in the crossover in the last few months, as Kanye West declared “civil war” on Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. From Saturday Night Live cast members like Michael Che to Kid Cudi to Davidson’s own mother, there was quite a bit of collateral damage from Ye’s social media activity until his Instagram account was suspended for using a racial slur against Trevor Noah. Machine Gun Kelly was affected by it too, and he recently gave his opinion about the situation.

MGK and his fiancée Megan Fox have become part of the Kardashian-adjacent gang, as the couple is friends not only with the similarly emo Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker , but also with double-date partners Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show , the rapper opened up about how the drama with Kanye West has affected him and Davidson. When the host asked if Machine Gun Kelly has been there for his friend, he responded:

Totally. I got thrown into that too, oddly enough. At the end of the day, man, we’re young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out, and it doesn’t really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart.

In one of Kanye West’s multiple now-deleted Instagram posts , he shared a photo of MGK and Pete Davidson in their underwear, and in another post called out the rapper by name, saying “No one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song.”

Sources have reported more than once that Pete Davidson found the Kanye West drama “totally hilarious” and was not bothered by either the “Eazy” lyrics, where Ye threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” or the accompanying music video that showed a claymation version of the actor being kidnapped and beheaded. However, it’s not just Kanye West, but his many followers who took up the rapper’s cause against the comedian. That’s a lot for a 28-year-old to deal with, no matter how thick your skin is.

MGK is no stranger to criticism himself, as he has been known for his ostentatious antics. Fans certainly had a lot to say about his celebrating his engagement by drinking Megan Fox’s blood. For being just a “young man,” though, he had a really mature and open-hearted take on all the hate that gets thrown his and Pete’s way:

We love everybody, man. We have so much love. It’s almost like, if we need to be the vessels for someone’s anger, then so be it. That must be why we’re here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you.

Pete Davidson seemed to have similar grace for at least part of a leaked text conversation with Kanye West . Granted, he did mock the rapper for being “in bed with your wife,” but his tone eventually changed. And he offered to help, saying Ye had no idea how nice he’d been despite everything. The text, in part, read:

I’ve stopped stand up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there. I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth.

Kanye West took aim at a lot of people in his emotional Instagram posts. He offered to double Michael Che’s salary if he’d leave Saturday Night Live. He also removed Kid Cudi from his Donda 2 album because of the rapper/actor’s friendship with Pete Davidson. It was also reported that the Meet Cute actor started having security issues , including people showing up to his mother’s house after Ye encouraged his fans to “scream” at the comedian if they saw him.