The Kanye West And Pete Davidson Drama Affected More Than Just The Two Of Them, As Even MGK Opens Up About How Wild It’s Been
By Heidi Venable published
Machine Gun Kelly was one of many pulled into Ye's Instagram drama.
A lot of people got caught in the crossover in the last few months, as Kanye West declared “civil war” on Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. From Saturday Night Live cast members like Michael Che to Kid Cudi to Davidson’s own mother, there was quite a bit of collateral damage from Ye’s social media activity until his Instagram account was suspended for using a racial slur against Trevor Noah. Machine Gun Kelly was affected by it too, and he recently gave his opinion about the situation.
MGK and his fiancée Megan Fox have become part of the Kardashian-adjacent gang, as the couple is friends not only with the similarly emo Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, but also with double-date partners Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the rapper opened up about how the drama with Kanye West has affected him and Davidson. When the host asked if Machine Gun Kelly has been there for his friend, he responded:
In one of Kanye West’s multiple now-deleted Instagram posts, he shared a photo of MGK and Pete Davidson in their underwear, and in another post called out the rapper by name, saying “No one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song.”
Sources have reported more than once that Pete Davidson found the Kanye West drama “totally hilarious” and was not bothered by either the “Eazy” lyrics, where Ye threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” or the accompanying music video that showed a claymation version of the actor being kidnapped and beheaded. However, it’s not just Kanye West, but his many followers who took up the rapper’s cause against the comedian. That’s a lot for a 28-year-old to deal with, no matter how thick your skin is.
MGK is no stranger to criticism himself, as he has been known for his ostentatious antics. Fans certainly had a lot to say about his celebrating his engagement by drinking Megan Fox’s blood. For being just a “young man,” though, he had a really mature and open-hearted take on all the hate that gets thrown his and Pete’s way:
Pete Davidson seemed to have similar grace for at least part of a leaked text conversation with Kanye West. Granted, he did mock the rapper for being “in bed with your wife,” but his tone eventually changed. And he offered to help, saying Ye had no idea how nice he’d been despite everything. The text, in part, read:
Kanye West took aim at a lot of people in his emotional Instagram posts. He offered to double Michael Che’s salary if he’d leave Saturday Night Live. He also removed Kid Cudi from his Donda 2 album because of the rapper/actor’s friendship with Pete Davidson. It was also reported that the Meet Cute actor started having security issues, including people showing up to his mother’s house after Ye encouraged his fans to “scream” at the comedian if they saw him.
A lot has gone down, but hopefully Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s recent outing together to watch their son’s soccer game was a sign that things are looking up in their co-parenting relationship. That would certainly come as a relief not only to the famous family members but all of their friends who have gotten stuck in the middle of the drama as well.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.