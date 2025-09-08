The Last Of Us’ Jeffrey Wright Reveals The ‘One Reason’ He Joined The Franchise, And As A Fan, I Love This
It was fate.
While film and TV adaptation of video games have had a checkered past historically, there have been some major improvements in the genre lately. Aside from the best video game movies, The Last Of Us (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription, has been an Emmy-nominated success. Season 2 saw the debut of Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, the same character he voiced in the game. And the acclaimed actor recently revealed the surprising way he got involved in the franchise.
What we know about The Last Of Us Season 3 is limited, but it's expected to adapt the second half of the sequel game. Wright will one again return as Isaac, a character he's played on and off for years now. While speaking with Collider about that gig, he revealed it was actually his son (and some colleagues) that got him involved. In his words:
Sometimes things happen for a reason. While Wright might not have originally voiced a role in The Last Of Us games, his son's enthusiasm for the first one is what convinced him to join the fun for Part II. Now years later, he's able to play that same role in live-action, to terrifying results.
Isaac debuted on the small screen in The Last Of Us Season 2, which made a number of changes from the game. But some of the scenes also played out identical to the source material. And I can't wait to see what sort of villainy Wright gets involved in when the show returns for its third season on the air.
Wright ultimately isn't the only actor from the Last Of Us games who had made their way to the HBO show of the same name. That includes Merle Dandridge, who reprised her role as Marlene in the show. OG Joel actor Troy Baker got a role in Season 1, while original Ellie Ashley Johnson got to play her signature character's mother in live-action.
Later in the same interview, Wright shared more about his son's reaction, which ultimately got him involved in the apocalyptic video game. In his words:
Talk about a rave review. Clearly Wright's son Elijah was way ahead of the game (literally), and was an early fan of The Last Of Us. His enthusiasm worked out for the franchise, which has now gotten the acting talents of wright in both video games and live-action.
Isaac has become one of Jeffrey Wright's must-see roles, and fans are gearing up for his return in Season 3. Hopefully we don't have to wait too long for its premiere, especially since filming started over the summer. So it would make sense if we get the third season sometime in 2026.
