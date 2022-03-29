The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine And Other Full Comedic Series Blu-Rays And DVDs Just Got Sharply Discounted

There is not much in this world that I would put above comedy. Laughing brings people joy and has been proven to be good for your health, but one thing that brings me almost as much happiness (and wallet-health) is finding a good deal. And right now, Amazon has complete collections of the some of the best TV comedies in recent (and not-so-recent) memory available at huge discounts.

We're talking modern classics like The Office, Brooklyn 99, Silicon Valley, and Parks and Recreation, shows that have not only gained huge cult followings, but have also made big impacts on pop culture. They've given us some of the best characters in television (as well as some of the worst) and with so many of these shows constantly jumping on and off various streaming services, it's time to take matters into your own hands to make sure you always have your favorite episodes and characters right at your fingertips and in your Blu-ray player.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Office

I am a die-hard The Office fan, through and through. No show makes me laugh harder, or has seemingly inspired more memes. I have my lists of favorite characters and favorite episodes, and I even beat Meredith (Kate Flannery) and Oscar (Oscar Nunez) at The Office trivia (and yes, I won a Dundee for my triumph). But aside from the cringe comedy, The Office is also a fan-favorite because of the emotional and heartwarming moments that occur before the cameras of the documentary crew filming the everyday happenings within a Pennsylvania paper company. You can relive all the shenanigans for just $34.99 on Amazon.

(Image credit: NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

When Mike Schur makes a hit, he really makes a hit, as the former Office writer later co-created Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the cop and caper comedy starring Andy Sandberg and Teddy Crews was initially cancelled by Fox but found a home at NBC at the eleventh hour and was able to wrap up the show with an additional two seasons on the network. The show recently ended in Fall 2021 after an eight-season run, but fans and the cast alike are still holding out hope that the show could return in some form in the future. Until then, the entire series is 26% off its normal price on Amazon. Noice.

(Image credit: NBC)

Seinfeld

It would be hard to find another show that has made as much of an impact on comedy and television in general more so than Seinfeld. During its nine-season run, the show was famous for having no real over-arching plots, but still kept audiences captivated right up until the end. The show also helped introduce audiences to some stars that they know and love today, many of whom you may not even remember seeing on the hit show without a subsequent viewing. The complete series is currently on sale at a huge discount.

(Image credit: HBO)

Silicon Valley

For anyone who has ever worked at a startup or is self-aware enough to know they are an awkward human being, Mike Judge's Silicon Valley probably hits way too close to home. At its height, the hit show lost one of its biggest stars and became so popular that even Bill Gates admitted he was a fan, usually while sharing a nightly block with Seinfeld vet Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Veep (see below). You can still check out the show streaming with an HBO Max subscription, and you can now get the complete series on Amazon at a 39% discount.

(Image credit: NBC)

Parks and Recreation

As already evidenced above, Michael Schur sitcoms are notorious for hosting hilarious ensemble casts and creating beloved lead characters, and no such character is a better and more virtuous example of this than Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation. The show, which focuses on the inter-workings of government in a small Indiana town, ended in 2015. The Parks department did make a brief reappearance during lockdown with a Zoom-style episode that let us catch up with our favorite crew from Pawnee, and now you can own the complete series with 42% off the original price.

(Image credit: NBC)

30 Rock

When a show features as many SNL familiars as 30 Rock did, you know it's going to be groundbreaking, and that it will pull from the real-life experiences of those working on such a staple of late-night comedy. 30 Rock follows the chaos of running a sketch comedy show and dealing with a big-time network in New York City. The show starred Alec Ballwin, Tina Fey, and Tracy Morgan, among other SNL alums, and ran for seven seasons, almost landing a spinoff before ending altogether in 2013, but don't you worry, Amazon has you covered with a huge 66% discount on the complete series, and that sounds like a Liz Lemon party.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Good Place

What happens after we die? That's the big question Mike Schur decided to tackle in The Good Place, starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and Jameela Jamil. (Okay, so Manny Jacinto's Jason often had less purposeful inquiries.) Although it had a relatively short run and ended after just four seasons, it was the perfect amount of time for all kinds hilariously bizarre and inventive story arcs to play out, and at just $49.99 for the complete series, it's a forking steal.

(Image credit: HBO)

Veep

One of my other all-time favorite shows is HBO's Veep, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, and Tony Hale. If you've never seen the show, imagine if The West Wing was highly inappropriate and featured curse words systematically placed for maximum damage. The show is clever, brutal, and absolutely not for those who are easily offended, or those who dislike hilarious character actors. However, if you have thick skin, you can pick up the complete series at a 32% discount on Amazon.

(Image credit: CBC)

Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan Levy and his comedy icon father, Eugene Levy. The plot follows a mega-rich family who is forced to relocate to an unfortunately named town after losing their fortune and was lauded by critics and fans alike before finally ending with its sixth season. The stars and co-creators of Schitt's Creek even wrote a book about the show after its conclusion and now you can own the entire series for $27.49 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The IT Crowd

If you've never seen it, you probably still know The IT Crowd from the famous tech-support line "Have you tried turning it off and on again?" and for its core trio of Chris O'Dowd, Richard Ayoade and Katherine Parkinson. The British series follows the exploits of an IT department and ran for four seasons on Britain's Channel 4. Although we never did get that American remake, which is probably for the best, you can now own the complete series from across the pond on DVD for just $36.99 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Starz)

Party Down

Although it only initially ran for two seasons, Party Down boasted an all-star comedic cast, including (but not limited to) Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, And Martin Starr. It follows a group of lovable losers who moonlight as caterers while trying to make it big in Hollywood, and it's not quite over yet. Recently it was announced that Party Down will be getting a revival on Starz, so you'd better catch up quick, and it'll only cost you $8.99 for the complete series. You can also sign up for Starz for just $5/month.

There are still tons of more movies that will drop on DVD and digital download in 2022. Amazon also has new deals launching every day, so check back with CinemaBlend as we roundup the best of the best offers for entertainment fans.