The Rock Shared 'Fun Fact' About His Country Music Fandom Alongside Video Of Him Singing Loretta Lynn With Kelly Clarkson

Dwayne Johnson is known for a lot of things — action movies, pro wrestling, ripping on Kevin Hart, epic workouts (and equally epic cheat days) — but one aspect of pop culture that fans might not expect to get much attention from the Black Adam star is country music. Turns out, he's a big fan, the the point where The Rock visited The Kelly Clarkson Show ahead of the release of his DC blockbuster and joined the talk show host for a special “Kellyoke” segment to pay tribute to country legend Loretta Lynn , which he shared on social media alongside a fun fact about his teen years.

Loretta Lynn, whose career in country music spanned six decades, passed away on October 4 at the age of 90. Kelly Clarkson honored the icon on her Emmy-winning talk show with a duet of her hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” with Dwayne Johnson. The actor also took the opportunity to share a little-known fact about his own history, posting on Twitter :

Me and my buddy @kellyclarkson payin’ tribute to one of our favs, @LorettaLynn ❤️(fun fact when I was 15 living in Nashville, I would hang out in country bars on Music Row lookin’ to become a country singer. I’d sing Hank Jr, Merle, Willie etc in the streets. Life is crazy:) pic.twitter.com/j9otQqVdMrOctober 18, 2022 See more

Dwayne Johnson held his own in the duet — no small feat when partnering with the first winner of American Idol — and I find it fascinating that the former football player spent his teenage years singing the likes of Hank Williams Jr., Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson on the streets of Nashville. (I need to see multiple full episodes of this from Young Rock when it returns to NBC for Season 3, even beyond the Nashville stuff we've seen.) Given this info, how fitting it was that he was able to join Kelly Clarkson for a tribute to a woman they each admired.

Other (more well-known) names from country music also paid their respects following Loretta Lynn’s passing. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Dolly Parton and Blake Shelton were among the stars who acknowledged the trails blazed by the Coal Miner’s Daughter. Lynn released 50 studio albums in her lifetime, in addition to dozens of compilation albums and appearances in other singers’ songs. Eleven of her albums went to the top of the charts, and she scored 24 No. 1 singles. She won three Grammys out of 18 nominations, as well as dozens of other accolades at the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards and more.

While The Rock's passion for country music may arguably be a surprise, it was not shocking that the charismatic actor was able to share some laughs with the equally charming Kelly Clarkson during his appearance on her show. In addition to being able to join her in song, Dwayne Johnson also prompted a trademark adorable reaction from the talk show host , when he surprised her with a pretty hilarious but NSFW joke about a sex tape .