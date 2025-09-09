The Rookie's Next Spinoff Gets Encouraging Update From Showrunner, As Reports May Explain Why It's Taking So Long

Fans of The Rookie will have to wait until midseason for new episodes, since the show will not be returning on the 2025 TV schedule proper, but the wait will hopefully be worth it. Not only will Chenford fans likely be in for a ride once again, but Season 8 will be kicking off in Prague, giving star Nathan Fillion more reasons to love his job. For those wondering about the gestating spinoff, showrunner Alexi Hawley has an encouraging update, while a new report may help explain why it’s taking so long.

First revealed late last year, ABC has been eyeing a new crime drama spinoff set in Washington State, and it was previously reported that producers are looking to cast a well-known actor in his 40s or 50s. Not too many updates have surfaced since, but Hawley told Deadline where the spinoff, reportedly titled The Rookie: North, currently stands, saying:

I think we’re looking at shooting a pilot in the spring or late winter, and so, you know, we’re sort of gearing up for that. But that’s what I can share.

The show has not been ordered to series, and hasn't officially received a pilot order yet, but it has been building momentum over the last several months. One would think that since it’s such a hot contender to get a pilot order, ABC would be working around the clock to make it happen, but there’s a reason why things are moving so slowly.

Why The Rookie's New Spinoff Is Allgedly Taking So Long Behind The Scenes

Deadline also reported that after things "didn't work out" with one well-known TV actor who was approached for the main role, the casting process has apparently been put on hold, at least until more big names are available. The Disney-owned network is allegedly looking to cast someone on the same level as Scott Speedman, who is headlining RJ Decker, the only drama pilot that’s been ordered at ABC this year.

The outlet also reports that ABC and producing studios Lionsgate TV and 20th Television are giving the script more time to percolate, and no one is rushing production. As they say, practice makes perfect, and slow and steady wins the race, which is what ABC seems to be adhering to. Since Niecy Nash's Rookie spinoff only lasted a season, it makes sense that producers want make sure that all the right ingredients are in place.

At the very least, even if The Rookie: North takes a while, fans are still able to look forward to a new season of The Rookie. Filming began in July for Season 8, and despite premiering in January, the excitement is high. There is no telling what will happen aside from Prague and the aftermath of the cliffhanger, which saw Tim confessing his love for a sleeping Lucy after their breakup, and villains Oscar and Monica at large after one escaped and the other got immunity. I

f anything, there is going to be a lot to look forward to, whether it’s just The Rookie or The Rookie: North as well. Past episodes can be streamed via Hulu subscription.