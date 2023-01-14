The Wedding Veil Inspiration: The ‘Magical’ Reason Why The Ceremony At The End Is ‘Special’ To Lacey Chabert

Viewers who set aside spots in their 2023 TV schedule to check out all of the upcoming Hallmark movies are in the middle of three weeks of special treats right now. Last year saw the debut of the network’s first ever trilogy of films to focus on a group of friends finding their happily ever after, the enchanting Wedding Veil franchise , and this Saturday will see the debut of the fifth title in that film series, The Wedding Veil Inspiration. Now, Lacey Chabert has opened up about why the “magical” wedding ceremony in this movie was so “special” to her.

Why Is The Ceremony In The Wedding Veil Inspiration Special To Lacey Chabert?

Everyone who helps make these movies a big hit for Hallmark knows that it was just last weekend that we got to catch up with Chabert’s Avery and ( recently engaged in real life) Kevin McGarry ’s Peter (whose love story was the focus of the very first film in the franchise) with The Wedding Veil Expectations . With this new installment now returning fans to the lives of Emma (Autumn Reeser) and Paolo (Paolo Bernardini), you might wonder why the wedding in this movie has become one of the Mean Girls cast member’s favorites. During a Facebook Live , Chabert explained:

This one was really special, because it started snowing. There we are, in real life, in this gorgeous setting. We’re in this beautiful greenhouse type place, and there are all these twinkly lights. It’s already so magical, and then, lo and behold, it starts snowing!

As fans are very well aware, even though these movies are beloved for their rewarding romances , they rarely feature actual weddings. But, as there’s been a push over the past several years to expand the kinds of stories that are being told on the network, The Wedding Veil and the first two sequels (which also aired in early 2022) broke new ground by featuring time jumps toward the end, when each of the three couples we followed actually got married.

Now, there is set to be yet another wedding (almost certainly for a new couple, as Expectations also showed a ceremony for a new set of lovebirds), and they were graced with some romance magic while filming in the form of real snow. This is partially notable for the fact that the channel’s Christmas movies, for instance, are typically filmed when it’s sweltering outside , so getting to experience real snow during a shoot is probably a rarity.

Chabert was speaking with several of her Hallmark star castmates when this discussion of their snowy scene came up, and they added their own thoughts on the magic of the day:

Reeser: And it was the only day it snowed during the entire shoot. Just this one day, in this magical wedding location. I was like, ‘We are so taken care of right now. This is pure magic.’

Bernardini: The funny story is that when I arrived to shoot the movie, I was in the car and was like, wow, the weather is so beautiful here. I asked the guy who was driving if they got much snow there, he said, ‘No. Never. Once every 10 years.’ After? Snow everywhere.

Well, if anything, it seems like The Wedding Veil Inspiration was certainly meant to be, and you can watch how everything turns out when it debuts on Hallmark, Saturday, January 14, at 8 p.m. EST.