‘Watch Out Swifties’: TikTok From The Eagles Game Hilariously Made A Bold Prediction About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Fans’ general excitement over Taylor Swift’s relationship with NFL tight end Travis Kelce hasn’t waned in the months since they were first connected. Swifties seem to be holding out hope that the Kansas City Chief could be her end game, her first string, her A-Team — particularly after Swift lit up the stadium in his team colors in a big Eras Tour moment when he attended one of her shows in Argentina. However, we might want to temper our expectations, after an image from the Chiefs’ recent game against the Philadelphia Eagles went viral on TikTok with a hilariously bold prediction about the couple.

Travis Kelce’s team faced off against brother Jason Kelce’s Eagles on Monday Night Football recently, and for those who may not follow the NFL too closely, Philadelphia’s leading running back happens to be named D’Andre Swift. So when quarterback Jalen Hurts lined up between the two, it made for a pretty amusing — if not foreboding — prediction, as this TikToker warned "Watch out, Swifties":

It’s already pretty funny to have Jason Kelce on a football team with someone with the last name Swift, but throw in the quarterback’s name on top of that, and that’s a pretty unfortunate coincidence for Taylor Swift. With Jason Kelce serving as the Eagles’ center, it’s not uncommon to see the “Kelce” and “Hurts” jerseys side-by-side like that, but having D’Andre Swift right there too makes for a pretty poignant picture given all the hype over Taylor and Travis Kelce.

Swifties certainly hope the viral image is just a coincidence, anyway, and not a prediction, as Taylor Swift’s fans have fully embraced the two-time Super Bowl champion. In fact, after the Midnights artist first appeared at a Chiefs game — sitting by Travis Kelce’s mom, dropping F-bombs and chest-bumping in celebration — the tight end saw sales of his jerseys skyrocket by 400%.

People also seem to love that Travis Kelce embraced Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelet-exchanging tradition , as he admitted on his podcast that he tried to shoot his shot at her July appearance in Kansas City by making her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it . Once they did start dating, Swifties connected the NFL player’s sweet comments about understanding the attention that comes with his girlfriend’s level of fame to an old clip of Swift talking about being “enough” despite those aspects that she can’t control.

Thankfully in the past few months there’s been no reason to think that Travis Kelce will, in fact, hurt Taylor Swift, per the viral video’s prediction. This is particularly true after the singer changed her “Karma” lyrics to reference “the guy on the Chiefs” during the same Eras Tour show where she played “End Game” as one of her surprise songs .