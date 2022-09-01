Vivica A. Fox Shares Honest Thoughts On Nick Cannon Having Another Kid
More opinions about the actor having a 10th child on the way.
Nick Cannon continues to expand his brood, as it was recently announced that his presumed 10th child is on the way. The actor’s love life and parenting streak has been the subject of much speculation, especially in recent years, after several different women gave birth to his children in a relatively small amount of time. Lots of opinions have been bandied about regarding the nontraditional situation, and actress Vivica A. Fox got real about why she doesn’t like it.
Vivica A. Fox didn’t hold back on Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens, as she shared her opinions about Nick Cannon bearing children with multiple women. Her fellow queens LisaRaye McCoy and Syleena Johnson seemed to be supportive of the Wild ‘n Out host, noting that Cannon is involved in his children’s lives — financially and otherwise. Fox didn't jump on board with such support, and explained her reasons for not doing so, saying:
Claudia Jordan said she agreed with Vivica A. Fox, pointing out that Nick Cannon has built an entertainment empire with various projects and responsibilities, so how much time and direct attention is he really able to devote to such a large family under so many different roofs? The panel went on to discuss that Black children need more than someone who shows up for pictures and birthday parties, and both they and their mothers need more than just financial support.
While Nick Cannon’s multiple sources of income undoubtedly help him to care for his large extended family, the Independence Day actress said it’s about much more than money. Fox continued:
Of course, there are arguments to be made — and the Cocktails With Queens hosts did make them — that there are plenty of fathers with fewer children who make far less of an effort to see their kids or provide for them. There are also many families who live all under one roof that don't necessarily come across as healthy situations.
These discussions are nothing new to The Masked Singer host, either. Bre Tiesi has been open about the flak she’s received for bearing Nick Cannon’s eighth child — Legendary Love, who was born earlier this summer. The mothers of his children seem to be cordial enough with each other, and Abby De La Rosa said she loves that her kiddos are part of such a large family. She even joked about Cannon’s latest pregnancy announcement.
After having three children with two different women in 2021, Nick Cannon said it was “safe to bet” he’d have at least that many in 2022. He seems to be on track, as Brittany Bell is set to give birth to his 10th child fairly soon, it would appear from the video of their recent photo shoot. Abby De La Rosa is also pregnant, and it’s widely believed her impending child will be Cannon’s ninth, which — along with Bre Tiesi’s new addition — would make three babies this year for the Drumline actor.
In 2021, Nick Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, as well as Zen with Alyssa Scott. Zen tragically passed away at 5 months old from brain cancer. Cannon also shares Powerful Queen (born in 2020) and Golden (2017) with Brittany Bell, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
While the world waits to see if we can expect to see more of Nick Cannon’s progeny in the future, with or without Vivica A. Fox's comments on the matter, fans will be able to see him on their screens again when The Masked Singer returns for Season 8 on Wednesday, September 21. Check out our 2022 TV Schedule to keep up with all of the upcoming premieres.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
