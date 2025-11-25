The Voice Named Its Last Mic Drop Artist. Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Finalists And How To Vote

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the results of Snoop Dogg’s final Knockout, which aired November 24. Episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.

The Knockouts have concluded on The Voice’s 28th season with 16 artists headed to the Playoffs. This used to be the point in the competition when America got to start voting, and while Live Playoffs are unfortunately no longer a thing, this season did introduce a new twist that puts some control back in our hands — the Mic Drop.

Voting is now open to send one contestant to the Rose Parade, so let’s take a look at our four options and what they’ve accomplished so far.

What Is The Voice Mic Drop?

The Voice may be revamping the entire operation for Season 29’s “Battle of Champions” for the 2026 TV schedule, but Carson Daly has really kept us on our toes this season as well. First he introduced the Carson Callback, which allowed one artist to re-do his audition after not getting chosen, then in the Battles the artists got to pick their own partners, and now we have the Mic Drop.

Here’s how it worked: Each coach chose one standout Knockout winner as their Mic Drop, and now those four artists will be voted on by America, with the winner performing at the New Year’s Day Rose Parade. Let’s take a look at who we have to choose from:

Max Chambers Earns FIRST "Mic Drop" with Exceptional Stevie Wonder Cover | The Voice Knockouts | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Max Chambers (Team Bublé)

It’s not hard after watching Max Chambers’ Knockout performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing” why so many fans are predicting he could win the whole thing. Michael Bublé knew he had something special on his hands when he chose the 14-year-old for his team. Chambers auditioned with “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 before revealing to The Voice coaches that he actually portrayed “Little Michael” on Broadway in MJ The Musical in 2023.

The Mic Drop vote has no bearing on who wins The Voice Season 28, but if Max Chambers does bring it all home, he’ll be the youngest champion in Voice history, beating out Brynn Cartelli of Team Kelly Clarkson, who was 15 when she won in 2018.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coach Quote: At 14 years old he exhibits a mastery well beyond his years.

DEK of Hearts' Captivating Harmonies on Lady A Song Earn MIC DROP | The Voice Knockouts | NBC - YouTube Watch On

DEK of Hearts (Team Niall)

There’s been some debate amongst The Voice fans over the years about whether or not it’s fair to include duos and trios in the competition. Personally, I think the harmonies they provide support the premise of the show, and I really enjoy seeing them. The coaches obviously have no qualms, as DEK of Hearts earned a Four-Chair Turn with their Blind Audition of “Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina.

The trio — made up of Kollin Bailey, Emily Clapp and Dylan John — went on to win their Battle with a cover of “I Will Wait” by Mumford & Sons and then brought it home with Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You” in the Knockouts, which you can see above. If DEK of Hearts wins The Voice Season 28, they will be just the second trio to win the show after Girl Named Tom in Season 21.

Coach Quote: The wall of sound they create when they sing together in three-part harmony is unlike anything in music right now.

Aaron Nichols' Divinely Rugged Vocals Earn MIC DROP | The Voice Knockouts | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Aaron Nichols (Team Reba)

Reba McEntire makes it a point to assemble a team full of artists from all different genres of music, but Aaron Nichols is country through and through. His Knockout performance of “Hurricane” by The Band of Heathens made this Louisiana girl beaucoup homesick, and I am obsessed now with his bluesy twang.

Chris Stapleton’s “Cold” was the perfect audition song for him, and he continued to impress the queen of country when he dueted on “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” by Elvin Bishop in the Battle Round.

Coach Quote: He’s a show dog, and he would do a great job at the Rose Parade.

Team Snoop's YOSHIHANAA & Lauren Anderson Deliver Showstopping Performances | Voice Knockouts | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Yoshihanaa (Team Snoop)

Last but not least we have Yoshihanaa, who was the final Mic Drop artist picked in the Knockout round. The Florida singer won her Knockout with a gorgeous rendition of the Marvin Gaye/Tammi Terrell duet “You’re All I Need to Get By.” Snoop Dogg said he had no choice but to drop the mic on her behalf, because she did everything but that on the stage.

Prior to the final night of Knockouts, Yoshihanaa initially caught the attention of the D-O-double G with her Blind Audition cover of “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” by Deborah Cox, then won a powerful Battle singing “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” She made it to Snoop Dogg’s final four, but will she make it to the Rose Parade?

Coach Quote: She was in full control. She showed America what she is and who she is.

How To Vote For The Mic Drop

Voting is open now to send one of the four artists above to the Rose Parade to perform live in front of millions of people on January 1, 2026, ahead of the historic Rose Bowl. Fans can vote on The Voice Official App and at NBC.com/VoiceVote, with one vote allowed per email address, per voting method. Voting will remain open until 7 a.m. ET Friday, November 28.

It’s unclear when the Mic Drop winner will be announced, because next week’s Playoffs were pre-recorded.

It’s also important to remember that this is not the vote to choose The Voice Season 28 winner, and the results of this vote don’t count for or against the artists in the competition. All four of these singers will continue in the Playoffs next week, regardless of how the Mic Drop vote goes.

It will be interesting to see if the winner of the Mic Drop is the eventual winner of The Voice overall, or if fans are leaning toward a different singer to take home the trophy. Tune in as Season 28 continues on the 2025 TV schedule at 9 p.m. ET next Monday, December 1, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.