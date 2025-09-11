Zoë Kravitz And Harry Styles Reportedly Hung Out With Her Dad Lenny, But How Serious Are They? An Insider Drops Claims

Zoë Kravitz’s buzz for starring in one of the latest 2025 movie releases , Caught Stealing, has been recently overshadowed by rumors that she’s dating pop sensation Harry Styles. Less than three weeks ago, a fan captured a video of them hanging out in Rome, Italy , leading to speculation of their romance. Now a new report suggests the couple are “more than casual”.

After Kravitz and Styles were seen together on vacation in The Eternal City in late August, they were then spotted holding hands around New York City on September 6. But during their latest outing together over the weekend, they allegedly met with Zoë’s rock star dad, Lenny Kravitz. Following pictures of the reported couple and Lenny being photographed in the same breadth, a source told People the following:

[They] have great chemistry, lots to talk about and seem to be having fun together. Over the weekend, Harry even met up with Zoë’s dad over lunch. Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual.

As per usual with celebrity insiders, the source is unnamed here, but considering recent photos showed Harry Styles meeting with Zoë Kravitz and her dad, one can certainly assume the pair could be heading into a more serious direction. From the outside looking in, Kravitz and Styles would have a lot of common interests, especially their love of music, filmmaking and incredible sense of style. One might also imagine Lenny and Harry would absolutely get along given their careers as heartthrob rock musicians!

The alleged couple being made known to the public follows Kravitz’s last known long-term relationship with Channing Tatum ending back in October 2024 after being together for three years and planning on getting married. Styles was previously with Bones And All actress Taylor Russell for about a year, per Page Six . With that in mind, it’s safe to assume things are pretty fresh between Kravitz and Styles.

Kravitz has been on a global press tour for Caught Stealing with Austin Butler over the past month. It’s Darren Aronofsky’s latest movie which CinemaBlend gave a 3.5 out of 5 in our Caught Stealing review . (We also did an exclusive interview with Kravitz, Butler , Aronofsky and the supporting cast).

Styles, on the other hand, has been reportedly working on his highly-anticipated followup to Harry’s House, which came out back in 2022. Styles toured “Love On Tour” across 22 months from fall of 2021 to summer of 2023, making his hiatus for the past couple of years absolutely valid. Styles also starred in two movies in 2022, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

We’ll have to see how things go between this new alleged couple!