Big Brother 24’s Indy Santos On Her Tough Realization About The Other Houseguests, And If She’d Do Big Brother Brazil
By Mick Joest published
Indy shared her honest thoughts.
Indy Santos is the first member of Big Brother’s jury house, and while making it that far is an accomplishment, she’s still thinking about the events of the past few days ahead of her eviction (like Kyle refusing to use the veto). The eviction led her to have some tough realizations about other Houseguests, but has that halted her dream of appearing on Big Brother Brazil?
As part of the jury process, Indy isn’t allowed to have direct contact with the outside world. As such, CinemaBlend sent in screened questions to Indy asking about her most challenging moment in the house outside of her eviction, and now have a good sense of how she’s feeling after her eviction. She explained that she's struggling a bit with some of the actions of other Houseguests, saying:
It’s not surprising that Indy feels deceived, especially after learning from Michael Bruner in her goodbye videos about The Leftovers alliance. We also know from tracking the live feeds with our Paramount+ subscription that Indy became upset when trying to campaign to Jasmine, assuming she wouldn’t have to make a case to stay in the game to people she was supposedly aligned with.
Given her thoughts on her former fellow Houseguests, it would be understandable if this experience soured her dream of participating in Big Brother Brazil one day. Indy shocked me with her response, and even hinted that she might be better accepted and understood by that fandom than she may be here:
It would certainly be interesting to see Indy compete on Big Brother Brazil, and I do wonder if she’d do any better on that show than she did in Season 24. While Indy might’ve not been driven by money to lie and manipulate others, the reality is that’s exactly how most people win Big Brother. People who play an open, honest, and genuine game often don’t make it too far, and it definitely didn’t feel like Indy was in a good position even before her eviction. Memorable winners like Dr. Will and others understood that it takes more than wanting to win, and some people must be fooled.
Indy’s thoughts on her Houseguests make me wonder who she’ll vote for when it’s time for the finale. It seems evident she’s feeling hurt about her eviction and could wind up being a bitter juror who votes for the person she felt was the most honest with her (or in the case of the Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 cast, who they liked the most). We can only wait and see. Who knows how other jurors and the coming weeks may reshape her thoughts on everything she’s experienced?
Big Brother airs on CBS (opens in new tab) on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Big things may happen this week, so be sure to check out the live feeds every so often to hear how the house split is impacting the game.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.