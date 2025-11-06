Jonathan Bailey Drunkenly Told His Friends About Sexiest Man Alive, And I Love How They Straight Up Trolled Him

Well, even when you really are the Sexiest Man Alive, like Jonathan Bailey is, you can always count on your friends to troll you. That was proven hilariously to the Wicked actor, too, because after drunkenly revealing his new title to his pals before it was officially announced, they couldn’t help but poke fun at him and question the validity of his announcement.

So, as Bailey talked about his new title, Jimmy Fallon asked if it was hard to keep it a secret leading up to the reveal on The Tonight Show. In response, the actor said that, “surprisingly,” it was not, because he thought no one suspected he’d get it in the first place. That was proven by the following hilarious story about the time he drunkenly told his pals about being named Sexiest Man Alive. He said:

I went away with some friends just before [the Wicked Press tour] just to get a bit of pal time. We went out and we had a few drinks, and I was like, ‘Guys, guys, I’m the Sexiest Man Alive.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, do your affirmations.’

Listen, considering how much love there is for Anthony Bridgerton, Prince Fiyero’s smolder in Wicked, and the “ slutty little glasses ” that went viral with Jurassic World: Rebirth, I can’t say I’m shocked Bailey was picked. His charisma is off the charts, he's incredibly talented, and he's simply beautiful. He is totally deserving of the title.

However, I was surprised because, for some reason, I had never really considered him for it. It would seem his friends were in a similar boat, which makes sense considering how surreal it’d be to be pals with People’s Sexiest Man Alive and the fact that Bailey was drunk when he told them.

Jonathan Bailey Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, Calls Wicked: For Good an Emotional Victory Lap - YouTube Watch On

Well, now his friends 100% know this title was not just the Bridgerton star doing “affirmations.” It’s real, and people are very on board with it.

Right after Bailey was revealed as the Sexiest Man Alive, GLAAD and many more congratulated him, seeing as he’s the first openly gay man to receive the honor. So, not only is he simply deserving of this title, but this is also a historic moment that should be celebrated in a big way.

Along with that, professionally, Jonathan Bailey has been on a roll. On the 2025 movie schedule , he is part of two major blockbusters, the already released Jurassic World: Rebirth and the upcoming release, Wicked: For Good (it hits theaters November 21). He’s also expected to return as the beloved viscount in Season 4 of Bridgerton , which will premiere in January on the 2026 TV schedule . So, all around, he’s having a major moment, and with each project, he’s stolen the hearts of fans.

So, now that we all know Jonathan Bailey is, in fact, the Sexiest Man Alive, I hope his friends are congratulating him and celebrating. However, I have to admit, the trolling was really funny, and I love that the Sexiest Man Alive found it hilarious too.