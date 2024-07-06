The Advice Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Gave Her Amid Her And Ben Affleck’s Alleged Marital Problems

Over the past few months, a bevy of rumors have swirled around the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The most recent reports seem to point to the couple getting closer to divorce. At this time, it would seem that Lopez has a support system in place, though. Her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is reportedly by her side to support her as she navigates her relationship with Affleck . And, according to reports, Rodríguez is advising her daughter to leave Affleck.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer, 54, and Ben Affleck, 51, a double Oscar winner, have neither confirmed nor denied any reports of marital strife, as of this writing. However, speculation has intensified due to sightings of them without their wedding rings. The couple, who spent months searching for a new home together, are now selling the one they bought after just a year and are allegedly living separately . As for how JLo's mother is feeling throughout this time, a source close to multi-hyphnate alleged to the Daily Mail that the matriarch has not minced words:

Jennifer's mom told her, ‘Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess.’ She told her that she's wasted years believing that Ben was some kind of knight in shining armor. 'He was not the person she built him up to be. It's taken too much of a toll on her and because of this she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for.

This purported advice may come as a shock to fans who have been rooting for "Bennifer" ever since they rekindled their romance in 2021. The Jersey Girl veteran stars-turned-partners first dated in the early 2000s, becoming one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood before splitting in 2004. Their reunion almost two decades later was seen as a fairytale comeback but, if sources are to be believed, not everything is as rosy as it appears.

The source continued to elaborate on the family’s concerns and their unanimous support for Jennifer Lopez, saying:

Jennifer currently feels like Ben does not deserve her and her sisters agree. They want her to file for divorce first and get on with her life – focus on her kids and career. It's upsetting to her family and Jennifer that Ben cannot see there is a woman who is loved by millions that will love him eternally – but he would rather throw in the towel than actually just try to fix things.

These insider reports, if accurate, would mark a complete 180 for JLo's mom. Just last year, Guadalupe Rodríguez was gushing about the couple’s reunion. She even confessed on national TV that she had been "praying" for two decades for her daughter to reunite with the Town star.

At this point, it almost feels like every few days, there's another buzzworthy story about Bennifer, with anonymous insiders claiming to have the inside scoop on their marriage. Yet, despite the rumors, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly prioritized their kids and presented a united front.

PR expert Maya Riaz offers an intriguing theory as to why the public keeps hearing these split rumors. If the insider is to be believed, those closest to the “I’m Real” singer are urging her to move on with her life. Time will tell how this situation plays out and whether the singer will heed her mother's supposed advice. But, as both of JLo and her hubby continue to navigate all of the rumors and speculation, we wish them the best in their personal and professional lives.

