The Advice Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Gave Her Amid Her And Ben Affleck’s Alleged Marital Problems
If this is true, it's a complete 180 for JLo's mom.
Over the past few months, a bevy of rumors have swirled around the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The most recent reports seem to point to the couple getting closer to divorce. At this time, it would seem that Lopez has a support system in place, though. Her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is reportedly by her side to support her as she navigates her relationship with Affleck. And, according to reports, Rodríguez is advising her daughter to leave Affleck.
The "Jenny From the Block" singer, 54, and Ben Affleck, 51, a double Oscar winner, have neither confirmed nor denied any reports of marital strife, as of this writing. However, speculation has intensified due to sightings of them without their wedding rings. The couple, who spent months searching for a new home together, are now selling the one they bought after just a year and are allegedly living separately. As for how JLo's mother is feeling throughout this time, a source close to multi-hyphnate alleged to the Daily Mail that the matriarch has not minced words:
This purported advice may come as a shock to fans who have been rooting for "Bennifer" ever since they rekindled their romance in 2021. The Jersey Girl veteran stars-turned-partners first dated in the early 2000s, becoming one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood before splitting in 2004. Their reunion almost two decades later was seen as a fairytale comeback but, if sources are to be believed, not everything is as rosy as it appears.
The source continued to elaborate on the family’s concerns and their unanimous support for Jennifer Lopez, saying:
These insider reports, if accurate, would mark a complete 180 for JLo's mom. Just last year, Guadalupe Rodríguez was gushing about the couple’s reunion. She even confessed on national TV that she had been "praying" for two decades for her daughter to reunite with the Town star.
At this point, it almost feels like every few days, there's another buzzworthy story about Bennifer, with anonymous insiders claiming to have the inside scoop on their marriage. Yet, despite the rumors, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly prioritized their kids and presented a united front.
PR expert Maya Riaz offers an intriguing theory as to why the public keeps hearing these split rumors. If the insider is to be believed, those closest to the “I’m Real” singer are urging her to move on with her life. Time will tell how this situation plays out and whether the singer will heed her mother's supposed advice. But, as both of JLo and her hubby continue to navigate all of the rumors and speculation, we wish them the best in their personal and professional lives.
Fans of the Selena star can catch her latest movie, Atlas, which is available for streaming with a Netflix subscription. For a glimpse of the couple, watch JLo’s documentary, This Is Me… Now, which is streaming for anyone with a Prime Video subscription. Also, check out our 2024 movie schedule to see what other films are headed to a cinema near you.
