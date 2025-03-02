After Breaking Things Off With Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum Went Public With His New Romance At The Oscars Pre-Party

It’s going to be a good night for the actors and filmmakers who are announced winners at the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday, but those aren’t the only ones with something to celebrate this weekend. Love was in the air Friday at an Oscars pre-party, when Channing Tatum and his new girlfriend went public with their romance. This development comes five months after the actor ended his engagement to Zoë Kravitz.

Channing Tatum Attends Pre-Oscars Bash With Australian Model

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz broke up in October 2024 — three years after they were first rumored to be dating and only two months after they made their red carpet debut for their movie, Blink Twice. Now, the Magic Mike star has confirmed he’s dating Australian model Inka Williams, who soft-launched her romance with the 44-year-old actor ahead of the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at The Living Room bar on her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Inka Williams' Instagram Stories)

Channing Tatum and 25-year-old Inka Williams were together at the party, E! News confirmed, which came weeks after the two first sparked dating rumors. The couple color-coordinated, with Tatum sporting a black shirt tucked into black pants with matching boots with a beige jacket, while Williams was stunning in a strapless black dress with sheer tassels falling around her legs. She wore her hair back and accessorized with hoop earrings and black stilettos.

(Image credit: Inka Williams' Instagram Stories)

Also reportedly in attendance at the Oscars pre-party was Zoë Kravitz, but a potentially awkward run-in seems to have been avoided. The Batman actress was not photographed inside The Living Room bar or near the couple.

Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum’s Split Was Reportedly Amicable, As They Prepare To Work Together Again

They may just be kicking the can down the road as far as that’s concerned, however. Shortly before their split (and we’re talking hours here), it was announced that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were part of the ensemble cast of an upcoming movie from the Zellner Brothers, Alpha Gang.

The breakup was reportedly amicable, and sources say they feel OK about continuing to work together, as they maintain respect for each other and for their careers. With a large cast that includes the likes of Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoë Kravitz, Léa Seydoux and Riley Keough, I'm curious to see how much screen time for exes share in the alien comedy.

Lenny Kravitz had grown close to the Step Up star over the years but said he just wants his daughter and Tatum to be happy. The “Fly Away” rocker had given Tatum his blessing to marry Zoë, and from the public’s perspective, that’s the direction things were headed — especially after Tatum’s divorce from Jenna Dewan was finally settled, six years after their own 2018 breakup.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum hasn’t exactly been lying low in the months since the split. The actor who had a wild cameo as Gambit in the summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine reteamed with his buddy Ryan Reynolds for a Super Bowl commercial. The ad featured Tatum helping Reynolds’ Wrexham soccer players improve their celebration game by teaching them some Magic Mike-style dance moves.

We’ll have to see where he pops up next and if Inka Williams will be by his side when he does.