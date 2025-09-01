Kris Jenner Gets Candid About All The Cosmetic Procedures She And The Kardashians Have Had: ‘This Is Aging Gracefully’

If you look back at the Kardashian-Jenner family when they first entered the realms of reality television in 2007, they are nearly unrecognizable — and it’s not just because nearly two decades have passed. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the rest all appear to have had some cosmetic work, with some being more open about it than others. Matriarch Kris Jenner, in particular, isn’t shy about the procedures she’s had, and she recently got candid about her version of “aging gracefully.”

Kris Jenner, who is two months shy of her 70th birthday, shocked fans earlier this year when she showed off the results of her new facelift. The surgery is rumored to have cost over $100,000, and she got real about the procedure and her reasons for doing it when she spoke to Vogue Arabia. The momager said:

I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully—meaning you don’t want to do anything—then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.

The topic of aging is a big one these days, with Halle Berry having no fucks to give as she opens up about menopause. Pamela Anderson, meanwhile, has been going makeup-free on the red carpet and Jamie Lee Curtis has called out the beauty industry for setting unrealistic standards.

Kris Jenner’s version of aging — gracefully, if not naturally — may seem to be in contrast to what those women are saying, but I’m not sure it is. Jenner presumably thinks women (including her own daughters) should do what makes them the most comfortable with themselves, and for Jenner, if that means spending six figures on cosmetic surgery, that’s certainly her prerogative.

Watch The Kardashians On Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows like The Kardashians. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

This very much feels like when Kim Kardashian said people should wear whatever makes them comfortable — even if those outfits are decidedly pretty uncomfortable. The nut certainly didn’t fall far from Kris Jenner’s tree!

The topic of age is likely fresh on Kris Jenner’s mind as she approaches a big milestone birthday in November. The matriarch said she's feeling great and has no regrets about the path she’d led her family down, telling the magazine:

I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there. I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy.

One thing that definitely seems to make the momager happy and healthy is her work, and she plans on continuing to have a hand in her children’s careers well into her 80s. For now at least a part of that means continuing with The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) for a seventh season, as well as Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair, which is scheduled to hit the streamer as part of the 2025 TV schedule.