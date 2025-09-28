‘Excuse Me While I Spiral.’ Candace Cameron Bure Gets Candid About Being Asked To Edit Her Neck For New Role
"Wait, what?"
Nobody can stop the passage of time, but knowing that doesn’t necessarily make getting older any easier. Aging in Hollywood has been a big topic of discussion lately, with Demi Moore calling it a “tremendous gift,” and Halle Berry proving age is just a number. Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her own (less-empowering) experience, recalling a moment that sent her spiraling, when she was told her neck needed to be edited for a role.
Candace Cameron Bure is set to appear on the 2025 Christmas movie schedule in Timeless Tidings of Joy for Great American Family. The movie features a flashback where Bure’s character is about 15 years younger, and the actress detailed on her eponymous podcast how her face was edited in post-production to make her appear around 30 years old. She explained:
Of all the ways in which one’s body can betray one’s age, Candace Cameron Bure never thought about how the neck changes over time. She continued:
Candace Cameron Bure shared this podcast clip to Instagram with the dramatic caption:
I completely understand her reaction, too. Candace Cameron Bure has dealt with scrutiny about her body since she was a child actor playing DJ Tanner on Full House. So to have something about your body pointed out to you that you’d never even considered would be quite jarring.
The actress has spoken out before, saying she gets hateful comments about her body on a daily basis. While she’s become pretty good with handling such things after decades of practice, it’s definitely still an issue, as she recently deleted a swimsuit pic from social media after being flooded with body-shaming comments.
So, in addition to the hate she’s used to receiving online, Candace Cameron Bure now has to worry about her age showing on her neck, too? I can see how that could be devastating. I do love that she gets so candid about her insecurities, though, because that probably makes her relatable to a lot of her fans.
Aging is something that happens to all of us, but it is kind of hilariously depressing how some aspects of getting older can sneak up on us in unsuspecting ways. Keep an eye out for Candace Cameron Bure this holiday season, and also you can see her in old episodes of Full House, which are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
