‘Excuse Me While I Spiral.’ Candace Cameron Bure Gets Candid About Being Asked To Edit Her Neck For New Role

Nobody can stop the passage of time, but knowing that doesn’t necessarily make getting older any easier. Aging in Hollywood has been a big topic of discussion lately, with Demi Moore calling it a “tremendous gift,” and Halle Berry proving age is just a number. Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her own (less-empowering) experience, recalling a moment that sent her spiraling, when she was told her neck needed to be edited for a role.

Candace Cameron Bure is set to appear on the 2025 Christmas movie schedule in Timeless Tidings of Joy for Great American Family. The movie features a flashback where Bure’s character is about 15 years younger, and the actress detailed on her eponymous podcast how her face was edited in post-production to make her appear around 30 years old. She explained:

They recapped and said, ‘What we’re gonna concentrate on is your forehead, your crow’s feet, around your mouth, your smile lines,’ and I go, ‘Great!’ And then he goes, ‘And your neck.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what? What? My neck? You need to do something to my neck?’

Of all the ways in which one’s body can betray one’s age, Candace Cameron Bure never thought about how the neck changes over time. She continued:

I have never considered that my neck looks old, that my neck has aged. I didn’t even think about it. And then when he told me he’s gonna work on my neck, I’m like, ‘Oh great, I’m going back to therapy!’

Candace Cameron Bure shared this podcast clip to Instagram with the dramatic caption:

…Excuse me while I spiral!!😰

I completely understand her reaction, too. Candace Cameron Bure has dealt with scrutiny about her body since she was a child actor playing DJ Tanner on Full House. So to have something about your body pointed out to you that you’d never even considered would be quite jarring.

The actress has spoken out before, saying she gets hateful comments about her body on a daily basis. While she’s become pretty good with handling such things after decades of practice, it’s definitely still an issue, as she recently deleted a swimsuit pic from social media after being flooded with body-shaming comments.

So, in addition to the hate she’s used to receiving online, Candace Cameron Bure now has to worry about her age showing on her neck, too? I can see how that could be devastating. I do love that she gets so candid about her insecurities, though, because that probably makes her relatable to a lot of her fans.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aging is something that happens to all of us, but it is kind of hilariously depressing how some aspects of getting older can sneak up on us in unsuspecting ways. Keep an eye out for Candace Cameron Bure this holiday season, and also you can see her in old episodes of Full House, which are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.