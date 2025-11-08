Jeff Goldblum’s Reacting To Jonathan Bailey Telling Him Sexiest Man Alive Is ‘Progress’ Is The Most Jeff Goldblum Reaction Ever

Jonathan Bailey made history this year, as he became the first openly gay man to win Sexiest Man Alive . So, as the release of Wicked: For Good gets closer, he’s being asked about it quite a bit. Recently, he spoke about his new title in an interview with his Wicked co-star Jeff Goldblum, and of course, the Jurassic Park actor had the most on-brand reaction when he learned about the “progress” and “history” that came with the Bridgerton actor being on the cover of People’s iconic issue.

So, ahead of Wicked: For Good’s November 21 premiere on the 2025 movie schedule , Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and the cast of Wicked are promoting it like crazy. Considering this premiere also comes in the days after Bailey was named Sexiest Man Alive , he’s also getting questions about that. When ET discussed his new title with him, the Jurassic World Rebirth star said:

It’s completely absurd, and brilliant, hilarious. But I am taking it very seriously. I’m going to squeeze every ounce of sexuality I have for the next 360 days. And also, I’m representing all the sexy people out there. I feel the weight of history of all the sexy men that came before me.

His co-star confirmed all that and stated, “You stand on sexy shoulders,” before the Fiyero actor continued the conversation by mentioning the history that comes with it. Goldblum didn’t realize just how historic this all was at first, though, which led to the following sweet and silly back-and-forth between the two actors:

Jonathan Bailey : Listen, there’s nothing sexier than progress.

: Listen, there’s nothing sexier than progress. Jeff Goldblum : Progress?

: Progress? Jonathan Bailey : Yeah, because, you know, me being sexy is the first gay man to be Sexiest Man Alive.

: Yeah, because, you know, me being sexy is the first gay man to be Sexiest Man Alive. Jeff Goldblum : Oh! Yes, yes, yes. That is progress, absolutely. I call him Bailey’s Cream. Bailey’s Cream.

: Oh! Yes, yes, yes. That is progress, absolutely. I call him Bailey’s Cream. Bailey’s Cream. Jonathan Bailey: If you leave me out, I curdle.

I don’t know about you, but I can literally hear the Independence Day actor speaking when I read “Yes, yes, yes,' and of course, he made a joke by giving the Fiyero actor a cheeky nickname.

No Jeff Goldblum moment is complete without a little bit of singing, though, and that also happened in this interview. Yep, the Wizard actor literally started singing (which shouldn’t surprise anyone) at the start of the clip. Here’s how that back and forth went:

Jeff Goldblum : [Singing]: You sexy thing.

: [Singing]: You sexy thing. Jonathan Bailey : I’ve got Jeff for the next 360 days to be singing that wherever I go.

: I’ve got Jeff for the next 360 days to be singing that wherever I go. Jeff Goldblum: [Singing] He’s too sexy for his shirt.

Now, as you can see in the clip below, both actors had a grand ol’ time in this interview, and seeing them discuss the importance of Bailey being named Sexiest Man Alive was equal parts goofy, charming and sincere:

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) A photo posted by on

They really are both so irresistible and delightful, and they’re quite the dynamic duo. Now, I hope we get some more cute moments about Bailey’s new title and their new movie as we get closer to the release of Wicked’s sequel.

