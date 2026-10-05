The Big Ways Ryan Reynolds Is (Allegedly) Helping Blake Lively’s Career Post-It Ends With Us Drama

A-list actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married for years, sharing a family and often collaborating on their creative endeavors. Case in point: Reynolds admits that Lively secretly writes on his movies without getting any real credit. A recent report claims that the Deadpool icon is trying to help his wife's career after the It Ends With Us drama was settled.

For years now, Lively has been synonymous with her legal battle against Justin Baldoni, who directed and starred in It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). An insider who allegedly is close to the pair spoke to Rob Shuter about Lively firing her publicist Leslie Sloane, claiming:

This was Ryan’s reset. He wanted Leslie out, pushed for a new team and was deeply involved in choosing Kelly. Ryan is running the show.

We should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, but the fact that the Gossip Girl star has parted ways with her longtime publicist is definitely turning heads. Lively and Reynolds clearly weigh in on each other's careers, although this claim about him taking control is a bold one that will likely make the rounds online.

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Despite her long career as a TV and film actress, Blake Lively has become largely associated with the drama in her book to screen adaptation of It Ends With Us. She and Justin Baldoni have made a number of allegations against each other over the years, but according to this same source Ryan Reynolds allegedly doesn't think that his wife is at fault. They continued:

Ryan has very strong opinions about what went wrong, but none of the blame lands on Ryan or Blake. In his mind, other people failed them. He believes he knows exactly how to fix this.

Ryan Reynolds was named in Justin Baldoni's defamation case, so he also ended up being involved in all the It Ends With Us drama. There were also allegations that Nicepool from Deadpool & Wolverine was a spoof of Baldoni. This rumor claims that the Free Guy star has a plan to help his wife's reputation.

After firing her former publicist, Blake Lively hired Kelly Bush Novak, who represents celebs like Lady Gaga. But this same insider claims that Reynolds wants control of his wife's image rehab, alleging:

Kelly may have the title, but Ryan expects to have a voice in every major decision. He didn’t hire someone to take over. He hired someone to execute a new strategy with him.

This is all unconfirmed at this point, but the allegations claim that Ryan Reynolds has a master plan to get Blake Lively's public image back in tip top shape. She's got a few projects coming down the line, but the It Ends With Us saga continues to loom above her. We'll just have to see if these rumors are true, and what her hubby might have planned.

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It Ends With Us is streaming on Hulu. Blake Lively has a few projects coming down the line but since they're not on the 2026 movie release list we'll have to be patient for their arrival.