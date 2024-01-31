Bryce Dallas Howard Showed Off All Her Argylle Press Looks, And I'm All-In On Her Leather Dress

Whenever a project nears its premiere on the 2024 movie schedule , the cast gets all dressed up to promote it so they can get the world excited about what they’ve been working so hard on. So, as the cast of Argylle has been promoting their fun spy action flick over the last month, Bryce Dallas Howard has been rocking some incredible looks during the press tour as she bounces from interview to premiere to interview to chat about her character Elly Conway. Now, she’s showing off all her lovely press outfits, and I personally can’t get over the stunning leather dress she wore on The Graham Norton Show.

Even though the ensemble couldn’t give away what they know about Argylle on this press tour, they could share fun anecdotes and stories about making the film as well as their overall careers, and they did so in style. Bryce Dallas Howard showed that off in an Instagram reel as she shared all her outfits from the movie’s press tour:

Of course, all these looks are stunning, and I’m obsessed with her colorful outfits. However, the star of the show is the leather dress she wore on The Graham Norton Show. The form-fitting midi-length dress is perfect for the winter season. She also paired the dress with matching black heels and did her hair in a high ponytail. Overall, the look is gorgeous and so fun. You can see her in action in this fab outfit during her interview on the British talk show below:

In her caption on Instagram, Dallas Howard noted that she was “styled by publicist extraordinaire” Alex Schack, and she did such a great job. While I haven’t seen Argylle yet, the Jurassic World actress’s outfits here seem to fit the fun and preppy vibe the film has. The leather look makes me think about the action of the flick and the fun spy mystery at the center. Meanwhile, her more colorful looks make me think of her character Elly, and the preppy world of writing that she lives in.

Overall, Bryce Dallas Howard is seriously killing this press tour with her outfits, and the leather dress was the cherry on top.

Leather has always stayed in style, and it’s a solid and chic trend that I have always adored. However, over the last year, we’ve seen some stellar looks from celebs involving the shiny fabric.

For example, Sydney Sweeney stunned in a black leather Alexander McQueen gown, that was form-fitting, just like Bryce Dallas Howard’s fit. They both kept the glam fairly neutral and let the dress truly shine.

Kylie Jenner also rocked leather when she wore a faux leather halter top during an ad for her brand Khy.

All these women looked stunning in their leather outfits, and I’m obsessed with the ensembles that all featured epic heels and gorgeous natural makeup.